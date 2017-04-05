Civil Servants Can Take 20 Days Paid Bereavement Leave

05 Apr 2017 | 03.56 pm

Bereavement leave on full pay for civil servants whose spouses, partners or children die has been increased from five days to 20 days. The increase took effect at the start of February 2017.

The new rules also increase the amount of paid leave granted to civil servants on the death of an ‘immediate relative’ i.e. father, step-father, mother, stepmother, brother, step-brother, half-brother, brother-in-law, sister, step-sister, half-sister, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandfather, grandmother or grandchild from three to five days. The death of uncles, aunts, nephews or nieces allows department staffers to take a day’s leave on full pay. For the moment cousins are excluded.

In a case where a civil servant has to travel abroad to make funeral arrangements in respect of an immediate relative, special leave with pay in excess of the limits for bereavement leave may be granted at the discretion of the local HR Unit. Civil servants have been told that there is no requirement for a civil servant to avail of the full amount of special leave. “In certain situations, a civil servant may wish to return to work sooner,” a civil service circular states.

Bereavement leave for civil servants is granted only at the time of the bereavement and cannot be substituted for any form of leave, other than annual leave. If the bereavement occurs when a civil servant is on annual leave, the annual leave can be replaced with bereavement leave and the annual leave restored.

The Irish Hospice Foundation estimates that one in ten members of the Irish workforce is affected by bereavement every year. If this ratio is applied to the civil service, then 3,500 state employees could be affected each year.

The Foundation’s bereavement expert Breffni McGuinness said there is no legal entitlement to bereavement leave in Ireland or the EU, so that where granted it is entirely discretionary. Facebook grants 20 days leave on the death of an immediate family member.

McGuinness said: “Employers may feel that they cannot afford bereavement leave. It’s a false economy to think we do not have enough time, or we do not have enough money, or this is too much of an irritation. This is a real point in peoples’ lives. The smart thing is to be proactive and embrace it as an organisation.”

“The extension of bereavement leave in the civil service and Facebook is a wonderful development. It shows an awareness that bereavement isn’t just something that can be completed in three to five days. It’s an acknowledgement that the impact on people extends for a longer period.

The Foundation has developed a template guide that organisations can adapt for their own employees and to include details relevant to their company. It provides details on issues like returning to work and bereavement entitlements.