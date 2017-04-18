CityPOST Launches National Business Mail Service

18 Apr 2017 | 11.19 am

CityPOST has announced a new national mail collection and delivery service for business called PostPICK-UP, which it says will undercut the annual cost of sending mail by up to 21%. The price of a PostPICK-UP ‘stamp’ will be 79 cents, the company says, and mail will be collected from business premises.

CityPOST is Ireland’s largest independent postal service company, as well as being the largest postal company in Portugal and Northern Ireland. The company has invested €1m in a sorting office in Greenogue Business Park, Ireland’s largest independently owned digital sorting facility.

All mail is scanned on collection, during sorting and on delivery by CityPOST, and can be tracked from collection to delivery.

According to research commissioned by the Communications Regulator, most mail is sent by large firms which are price sensitive. CityPOST believes the research points to a desire for greater choice and lower prices in the postal sector, and says its services will offer greater choice and “will help make the postal market stronger”.

Chief executive Ian Glass (pictured) said: “CityPOST is delighted to launch our flagship product for businesses, PostPICK-UP. It is clear that post still has an important role to play for businesses. It is also clear that Irish businesses want to pay less for their postal service. CityPOST is delighted to deliver a choice that has been missing from the Irish postal market.

“We believe there is a real opportunity to grow the postal market in Ireland, but this is only possible through innovation and developing new products, like PostPICK-UP, hybrid mail and new price points. CityPOST’s strategy is to innovate, to disrupt, but also to partner with other providers, with the goal of creating a better system. Our experience in Portugal is that competition is good for postal services and customers, and ultimately drives postal volumes.”