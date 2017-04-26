CityPost Adds Green Dimension To Direct Mail

26 Apr 2017 | 08.40 am

Postal company CityPost has introduced a range of environmental measures to reduce packaging waste for marketers and publishers and to send mail at a lower postal rate.

The company says that GreenDM (direct mail) and GreenPeriodical will reduce costs for businesses while helping the environment, as CityPost will plant a new tree for every 925 direct mail letters distributed through its new service, which CityPost says costs 10% less than from other providers.

GreenPeriodical will enable publishing companies to mail their publications to subscribers in biodegradable polywrap, again at a cost 10% below alternatives, and again supporting tree planting, with 10 trees per month planted for every 2,000 subscription deliveries carried out through GreenPeriodical.

Chief executive Ian Glass said: “Irish businesses want to make a difference in environmental terms. In fact, many companies are insisting that the companies they work with throughout their supply chain can prove their green credentials. CityPost can help companies to make an environmental difference while saving money.”

According to the CityPost research, direct mail is more valuable than digital communications in terms of lasting impact. A piece of online marketing will last minutes on average, while a piece of direct mail will last up to 17 days in a home. Consumers who received direct mail offers were able to recall the brand 75% of the time, while for digital-only versions the brand was remembered 44% of the time.

CityPost’s tree planting initiatives are run in conjunction with The Canopy Project, which is part of the Earth Day network of projects.