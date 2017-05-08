City Council Wants Pedestrianised College Green

08 May 2017 | 05.29 pm

Dublin City Council’s plan to create a ‘priority pedestrian space’ in College Green has come under attack by the business organisation Dublin Chamber.

The council announced a design by Dixon Jones/Paul Keogh Architects which would provide a “dramatic 7,300 sq. metre area for people to enjoy in the heart of the city centre”, but the Chamber immediately reiterated its call for the council to publish details of how the proposed changes will impact on traffic movements in the wider city centre, saying the proposed changes are likely to impact on traffic across the entire city and beyond the M50.

The council plan would create a pedestrianised space in front of the Bank of Ireland and Trinity College, running as far as Anglesea Street off Dame Street. The council says the tree-lined, granite-paved space has been designed to facilitate major public gatherings and events. It has the capacity to accommodate up to 15,000 people and will be equipped with the infrastructure required to stage such events.

Part of the design involves a new turning circle for buses at the western approach to the space. Taxi ranks on College Green will be relocated to nearby streets and there will be two-way traffic routes for taxis, buses and the new Luas Cross City running in a north-south direction around the front of Trinity College.

Council assistant chief executive Dick Brady said: “The College Green project is a major public realm project which reflects the council’s desire to continuously improve the city’s attractiveness for citizens, support its economic vibrancy and maintain its place as a top destination for visitors.”

Graeme McQueen of Dublin Chamber commented: “In principle, the creation of a pedestrian plaza on College Green could be great for the city. However, a lot of questions remain about how College Green and other areas of the city centre will work in practice once the proposed changes are introduced. Crucially, uncertainty remains as to whether the traffic which will be pushed out of College Green can be accommodated on other already congested city centre streets.

“Re-imagining College Green represents an exciting opportunity for Dublin — but only if we get it right. Get it wrong and the consequence will be that people won’t want to come in to the city centre, neither by bus nor by car. The council says it has done modelling work to show what impact the displacement of cars will have. This data should be made publicly available.”

McQueen added: “It is vital that we don’t lose sight of the fact that College Green is a key artery for public transport and must continue to work as such. The changes to College Green will have a significant impact on all modes of transport which operate in the city centre. Over 150 million public transport journeys are made annually into and out of Dublin city centre from across Dublin and the surrounding counties. The creation of a pedestrian plaza in College Green is a nice to have but ultimately it is a by-product of what must be a workable transport solution.”