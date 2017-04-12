Citrix Expansion To Create 150 Jobs

12 Apr 2017 | 11.21 am

Cloud technology company Citrix is to add 26,000 sq ft to its its Dublin offices, together with 150 new jobs, as part of an expansion drive at its EMEA headquarters.

The jobs come as a result of a decision to centralise Citrix’s Inside Sales activities in Dublin, combined with an increased focus on customer services and the growing adoption of cloud technologies by businesses across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The new jobs will primarily consist of inside sales and technical support roles to support Citrix’s transition to a cloud model. The office facilities will also be upgraded to provide workspaces for more than 400 employees. The investment is supported with funds from IDA Ireland.

Citrix EMEA managing director Sherif Seddik said: “We ultimately decided that Dublin is the best location to attract the right talent and build out our Inside Sales EMEA practice. Having first committed to Ireland in 1999, we have gone from strength to strength and are delighted to continue our growth story in Dublin.

“Citrix recognises that the mid-market and SMB segments, combined with the move to a cloud-based model, are pivotal to our success. Adopting cloud technologies in the enterprise is much more complex than just downloading an app. Companies have to rationalise all of their past, present, and future investments and tie them together seamlessly as they progress toward the cloud future.

“Today’s announcement will enable us to create a better experience for our customers and partners. We are looking for a wide range of talent, including new graduates, experienced technical support engineers and sales staff.”

Citrix intends to fill up to half the roles by the summer, before completing the recruitment drive by the end of the year.

Separately, food company Chopped has announced it will open 20 new outlets across Ireland this year, doubling its workforce from 320 to 640. The fast-growing firm is also opening its first six stores in the UK, adding 110 more jobs in the outlets and to power up its international expansion.

Photo: Jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor with Sherif Seddik (left), Citrix, and Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland (Pic: Naoise Culhane)