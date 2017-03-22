Circle To Double Dublin Headcount

22 Mar 2017 | 12.05 am

Social payments tech firm Circle is to double staff numbers in its Dublin offices over the next two years, bringing the amount of employees to 30.

Launched in 2015, Circle has its global HQ in Dublin, with additional offices in London, San Francisco, Boston and Beijing. It raised $136m from Facebook investor Jim Breyer and Goldman Sachs, having pivoted from its initial focus on Bitcoin.

Sean Neville (pictured), co-founder of Circle, said this week: “As we grow and expand Circle’s presence across Europe, our Irish operations will become a strategic anchor that will continue to expand. We plan to add engineering roles as well as operational roles such as customer support, risk, and compliance.”

He added: “Circle launched its US dollar product in November 2015, and followed with sterling and euro currencies in 2016 — in the UK in April and in Spain and Ireland in October.

“Circle has millions of customers globally, and after less than a year since our European launch, we are very happy to see hundreds of thousands of European customers embrace new social payment behaviours and Circle’s vision of making money work the way the internet does.”

IDA Ireland has provided support for Circle since it set up here. Said IDA CEO Martin Shanahan: “Circle is a high-growth, disruptive fintech company and is a very welcome addition to this growing sector in Ireland.”

Circle claims to have recorded 300% quarter-on-quarter growth over the past year.