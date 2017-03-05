Ciara Clancy Named Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur

05 Mar 2017 | 04.24 pm

Beat Medical founder Ciara Clancy has been selected as the overall winner of the state-funded Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.

The 26-year-old physiotherapist from Dun Laoghaire has developed an app that assists people with Parkinson’s disease. The IBYE award means that Clancy’s firm will receive €45,000 investment from her Local Enterprise Office.

The Beats Medical metronome therapy provides beat or soundwave that controls movement in Parkinson’s disease, helping address mobility symptoms of the condition which directly impacts around 8,000 people who have Parkinson’s in the Republic of Ireland. An estimated 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease.

The competition, run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices, attracted entries from around 1,800 18-to-35-year-olds.

The competition final in the Google Foundry had 24 individuals in three categories. Beats Medical won the award for Best Established Business. Alvan Hunt of Hexafly in Meath won the Best Business Idea category while the winner of the Best Startup Business category was Sam Dennigan, founder of food company Strong Roots.

The three category runners-up were Damien Mason of Flexibod, Roisin Hogan of HIRO by Roisin and Heinrich Anhold of StableLab.

Through the competition, 180 of the entrants won investments of between €3,000 and €15,000 each from their local LEO. The winners and runners-up in the final will share €100,000 in investment funding.

IBYE 2016 FINALISTS

Best Business Idea Category (pre-trading)

LEO Cork North and West: Fiona Edwards Murphy of ApisProtect (age 25)

A ground-breaking IoT (Internet of Things) system that alerts beekeepers about diseases and pest threatening bee colonies all over the world. apisprotect.com

LEO Meath: Alvan Hunt of Hexafly (age 26)

Cutting-edge biotechnology, finding smart ways to feed the planet by converting by-products from insects. hexafly.co

LEO Clare: Damien Mason of FlexiBod (age 35)

A special chair which reduces muscle tension and increases mobility after just 20 minutes of sitting. flexibod.com

LEO Dublin City: Brian Henderson of Baon Diagnostics (age 26)

Rapid tests to help GPs diagnose infectious diseases, reducing the use of antibiotics by accurately differentiating between viral and bacterial infections. baondiagnostics.com

LEO Donegal: Gillian Doyle of Cerebreon Technologies (age 34)

Software that automates many of the paper-heavy and time-consuming processes that exist in the insolvency industry. cerebreon.com

LEO Roscommon: Desmond Dolan of MistCalls (age 27)

An innovative mobile call manager that saves business people time and money by adding context to missed calls, and offering a number of organisational features. mistcallsapp.com

LEO Wicklow: Cathal O’Sullivan of GameX (age 24)

A powerful online tool that recommends the perfect game for “gamers” by analysing their previous playing history and stats across all devices. gamex.io

LEO Kildare: Jenny Reynolds of Topper Technology (age 33)

An app providing SMEs with a simple payment processing system which will help overcome their biggest problem – getting paid. topper.ie

Best Start-Up Business Category (trading for up to 36 months)

LEO Kerry: Derek Counihan of Harpoon (age 33)

A mobile app allowing regional, local and hyper-local media to compete against national players in the battle for global digital advertising spend. harpoonconnect.com

LEO South Cork: Mark Moriarty of Awesound (age 27)

A unique system that lets anyone publish their podcasts or audiobooks via existing apps through targeted advertising or by selling directly to listeners. awesound.com

LEO Louth: Roisin Hogan of HIRO by Roisin (age 35)

Serving up delicious, low-carb and low-calorie Japanese and Asian inspired street food, unlike anything else in the supermarket. hirobyroisin.com

LEO Dublin City: Samuel Dennigan of Strong Roots (age 31)

Healthy, premium, and delicious alternatives that are revolutionising the frozen food sector. strongroots.ie

LEO Longford: Brian O’Rourke of CitySwifter (age 26)

The first transport system in the world which empowers people to control how they move around cities by allowing them match journey requests online with other travelers. cityswifter.com

LEO Roscommon: Kyle McLoughlin of Posude (age 28)

An online database for post-primary school principals to search for teachers to fill substitute classroom positions. subteacher.ie

LEO Wicklow: Shane Bonner of Newmarket Kitchen (age 34)

A food incubator which provides shared commercial kitchen space and business supports for emerging Irish food businesses. newmarketkitchen.com

LEO Westmeath: James Sherlock of Smart Business Analytics (age 34)

Software to analyse and transform data into business opportunities for companies. smartba.ie

Best Established Business Category (trading for over 36 months)

LEO South Cork: Richard Barrett of Pundit Arena (age 27)

A sports media platform that empowers sports fans to become paid journalists through a unique revenue sharing model known as the Hit List. punditarena.com

LEO Limerick: Adrian Fleming of Accuvio (age 33)

A cloud-based software that allows large organisations help in the fight against climate change by tracking their carbon footprint. Accuvio.com

LEO Meath: Barry Goulding of BSG Design (age 33)

Manufactures and installs exquisite handcrafted bespoke kitchens, joinery and furniture for both the domestic and commercial markets. bsgdesign.ie

LEO Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown: Ciara Clancy of Beats Medical (age 26)

An app that helps people with Parkinson’s Disease take control of their illness by addressing mobility, speech and fine hand movement issues. beatsmedical.com

LEO Sligo: Heinrich Anhold of StableLab (age 35)

A revolutionary, hand-held blood test that helps vets detect infections in horses in minutes, even before physical symptoms are apparent. stablelab.com

LEO Mayo: Nigel O’Reilly of Nigel O’Reilly Goldsmith (age 35)

Pushing the boundaries of design by creating unique, hand-crafted jewellery from gold and other raw materials. nigeloreilly.com

LEO Carlow: Kate Gaynor of Advanced Coatings (age 33)

A specialist paint company bringing high performance Scandinavian paints into the Irish market, for use by agricultural and industrial machinery manufacturers. Advancedcoatings.ie

LEO Laois: Kelly Ging of Kelly Lou Cakes (age 28)

A commercial bakery that creates custom-made cakes, cupcakes and other sweet treats for consumers and corporate clients, using the best quality ingredients with no preservatives. kellylou.com

Photo: Ciara Clancy (centre) with Sam Dennigan (left) and Alvan Hunt. (Pic: Mark Stedman)