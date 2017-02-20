Chopped Opens New Outlet In UCD

20 Feb 2017 | 09.26 am

New Chopped outlets are coming thick and fast, with the latest addition to the healthy food chain opening in UCD. The store will create 15 jobs and brings the total store count to nearly 20.

The new Chopped outlet will be managed by Aramark, who signed a five-year deal with Chopped in 2016 to expand the fast food chain’s presence in the corporate, education and industry sectors in Ireland.

Brian Lee, co-founder and managing director of Chopped, said: “Ireland’s students are becoming more and more mindful of their nutrition and with UCD boasting some of the best young minds in the country we are pleased to be able to offer Chopped as a healthy nutritious option.”

Chopped was founded by Brian Lee and Andy Chen in 2012. The rapid growth of the business saw Lee make the shortlist in the Emerging category of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 competition. The company booked a profit of €213,000 in 2015 and grew its year-end cash from €17,000 to €248,000.

Around 300 people are employed in Chopped’s various outlets, most of which are located in Dublin, although the franchise has spread out to Kildare, with a store in Newbridge.

Photo: Frank Gleeson (left), Aramark; Brian Lee and Andy Chen (right), Chopped