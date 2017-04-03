Chatty Robots The Hot Topic At ConverCon

03 Apr 2017 | 12.31 pm

A topical tech gathering with experts from Google and Facebook will be held in Dublin’s Science Gallery in Trinity College on May 4. Called ConverCon, the event will explore how ‘conversational interfaces’ can best work in real life for businesses, brands and customers.

Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana and Amazon Echo’s Alexa are examples of conversational interfaces. The technology is the main focus of ConverCon, which is being organised by Paul Sweeney of Webio.

The ticketed event gets underway from lunchtime on May 4 and is pitched at anyone managing customer experiences or call centres, digital transformation directors, heads of design and others.

Sweeney said: “A conversational interface is any user interface that mimics chatting with a real human. Instead of communicating with a computer on its own inhuman terms – by clicking on icons and entering syntax-specific commands – you interact with it on your terms, by telling it what to do, whether by voice or by text.

“When we ask Amazon Alexa to put an item on our shopping list, dim the lights or turn the music up or we’re using one of those new chatbots on Facebook Messenger to check when a bill is due, we are using conversational interfaces.

“Many see them as the next generation of the internet in a post-mobile app world. The implications of these changes will be profound and the move to new ways of interacting could happen very quickly.”

Sweeney continued: “ConverCon is the first event of its kind. It’s not just for tech experts. Businesses need to be there. It includes a practical, pragmatic focus on why conversational interaction is a problem worth solving.

The event is supported by Swrve and is being run in conjunction with Webio, ESB and the centre of excellence for ICT research and innovation at Waterford Institute of Technology.

The programme will include panel discussions and breakout sessions with tech players like Benjamin Keyser from Intercom; Adrian Zumbrunnen from Google; Dirk Songuer of Microsoft HoloLens; Julian Decot from Facebook and others.

Benjamin Keyser, director of product design at Intercom, said: “ConverCon promises to be a gathering of forward thinking companies and individuals who want valid, workable strategies for conversational UI that go beyond the current media hype.”

Standard tickets for ConverCon cost €200 each but early bird discounts are currently on offer.

Photo: Benjamin Keyser (left), Intercom; Emma Reid, Microsoft and ConverCon organiser, Paul Sweeney, Webio (Pic: Robbie Reynolds)