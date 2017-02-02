Chamber President Calls For High Rise Capital

02 Feb 2017 | 10.31 pm

Politicians need to keep a sharp focus on upgrading Dublin’s infrastructure and not be sidetracked by trying to rescue rural Ireland. That was the message from Brendan Foster, the new President of Dublin Chamber of Commerce, at the organisation’s AGM dinner, sponsored by Bank of Ireland..

Addressing an audience of 500 guests at the Intercontinental Hotel, Foster noted that the debate on national planning is framed as a competition between urban Ireland and rural Ireland.

“This is a deeply mistaken view,” he said. “Dublin is the heart of Ireland’s economy. The Greater Dublin Area is home to 40% of our entire population and accounts for over half of Ireland’s GDP. Ireland’s success depends on Dublin’s success, and rural Ireland is no different. The urban-rural divide does not have to be a zero-sum game.”

Foster added that if Ireland wants to pull ahead in the global race, the country must embrace urbanization. “Looking ahead to 2050, the Chamber has a vision of four or five well-connected city-regions to be led by the capital. This will allow Ireland achieve its full potential and build the wealth needed to support and enhance every region.

“But policy makers should not delude themselves into thinking that Dublin’s growth can somehow be capped. Plan or no plan, Dublin will continue to grow. So let us plan so that Dublin grows intelligently, growing in density, rather than sprawling ever outwards at the expense of efficiency and quality of life. The only way is up.”

Foster, a partner in Grant Thornton, also called for a debate into the possible unification of the four Dublin authorities. He questioned whether the division of the county into four separate local authorities remains the best structure for the city.

“Let’s remember that the division of the county was introduced for historical, and perhaps political, reasons back in 1994,” said Foster. “We have been talking for years about how joined up thinking is what Dublin badly needs. In fact, the division of the county works against such kind of kind of joined-up thinking.”

Foster added that consideration should be given to the establishment of a Dublin Regional Authority. “The four local authorities would operate as service providers to the Authority, submitting their annual budgets for approval. Ideally, the Dublin Regional Authority would be headed by an executive officer who may be elected directly by the citizens of Dublin.”

Value For Money

Foster reminded his audience of Dublin burghers that businesses are the largest funders of local government in Dublin city, contributing €635m in commercial rates this year. “Unfortunately, there is a very weak sense of value for money for this contribution. Almost three quarters of businesses recently surveyed by the Chamber say that they do not know what their commercial rates are used for. Of those who do know, only a third of them think they get value for money. This must be addressed.

“All over the world, municipal governments with strong executive powers are transforming their cities to meet the challenges of the coming century. They are often led in this task by directly elected mayors. In Dublin we have four different mayors, all indirectly selected, all with limited powers, and all changing every 12 months. This kind of fragmented governance is not what Dublin needs in the 21st century. Ireland’s capital deserves better.”

Photo: Brendan Foster (centre) with Chamber CEO Mary Rose Burke and keynote speaker Mike Quinn, CEO of Bord na Mona. (Pic: Conor McCabe)