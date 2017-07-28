Central Bank Ups Its Growth Forecast

28 Jul 2017 | 11.29 am

According to the Central Bank’s latest quarterly bulletin, the economy continues to grow at a strong pace and the prospects for solid growth remain positive, with the pace expected to moderate only slightly this year and in 2018.

The third bulletin this year predicts that growth for this year will reach 4.5%, a full percentage point higher than the bank’s previous forecast of 3.5%, while growth in 2018 is expected to reach 3.6%, a little more than the 3.2% forecast three months ago.

The bulletin summarises some of the elements behind its forecasts:

Gains in employment and incomes are expected to remain the main driver of growth, whilst forecasts for export growth have also been revised higher

Positive developments in the labour market have helped incomes to recover, in turn supporting solid growth in consumer spending, though employment growth is expected to moderate next year following a period of exceptionally strong increases

Inflation remains subdued, reflecting the effect on goods prices of euro appreciation against sterling and weakness in energy prices. Headline inflation is expected to increase by just 0.3% in 2017, a downward revision from 0.7% since the last Bulletin. Excluding energy, it is expected to remain flat in 2017 and climb to 1% in 2018

Chief economist Gabriel Fagan said: “The Irish economy continues to grow at a strong pace, and the prospects for sustained and solid economic growth remain positive. Revised projections for growth this year and in 2018 reflect both stronger momentum in the domestic economy and improved prospects for external demand, especially from our European trading partners.”

However, the monetary authority is hedging its bets somewhat. While the bulletin continues to highlight a number of downside risks, the bank has figured these into its calculations, and simply says that “in the absence of any new information on these risks, the Central Bank has not made any adjustments to its forecast in this regard, but Brexit and the sensitivity to broader international shocks are highlighted as concerns”.

Among the risk factors it cites are “uncertainty about the external environment, both in relation to Brexit and risks related to the potential for changes to broader international taxation and trade arrangements”.

Given the furore over the ludicrously inflated figure of close to 25% for GNP growth two years ago, it’s no surprise that the bank has for the first time included a new measure, Gross National Income, which excludes the effects of globalisation that distort measurement of the size of the Irish economy.

The new measure, it says, provides an “appropriate adjusted level indicator of the size of the domestic economy and provides a more realistic benchmark in assessing indebtedness in both the public and private sectors”.

The bank continued its tendency of conservatism, taking the opportunity to point out that the new measure results in “notably higher general government deficit and debt ratios as well as higher ratios of private sector indebtedness than when using the traditional measurement of GDP”.

“Overall, using GNI as a measure of the size of the Irish economy, indicates that while both public and private debt have fallen in recent years, ratios remain elevated by both historical and international standards, continuing to emphasise the importance of ensuring that domestic economic policies remain firmly focused on underpinning stability and reducing uncertainty,” the bulletin contends.

The bulletin perceives domestic demand as the main driver of growth in the near term, with consumer spend forecast to grow 3.1% this year. While exports grew 4.6% in 2016, this expansion is not expected to continue at such a rate and imports will increase, so the contribution of net exports to growth will be minimal, turning negative in 2018.

On the jobs front, the strong labour market performance last year has carried forward into 2017 with employment growth accelerating to 3.5% annually in the first quarter. Unemployment declined to a rate of 6.3% in June. For the year, employment growth is expected to average 3%.

In 2018, employment growth of 2% would see numbers at work at over 2.1 million persons for the first time since 2008. With labour force growth expected to average 1.3% over the next two years , the unemployment rate is projected to decline to an average rate of 6.2% this year and 5.6% in 2018.