Central Bank Forecasts 4% GDP Growth In 2017

07 Apr 2017 | 12.00 pm

The Central Bank’s latest Quarterly Bulletin is bullish about the prospects for the economy over the next two years, predicting growth of 4% this year, but the bank remains concerned about future downside risks arising from Brexit uncertainties and global risk factors such as the potential for the re-emergence of protectionism.

The bank acknowledges the difficulty of ‘reading’ the distorted headline national accounts measures, GDP and GNP, but states that “the evidence from a broad range of domestic spending and activity data is that the Irish economy continues to grow at a healthy pace, supported by the strength of domestic demand”.

In a statment the CBI said: “Underpinning economic performance over the past year has been an acceleration in employment growth, which picked up significantly over the course of 2016, offering evidence of tangible improvement in economic recovery and suggesting some forward momentum into 2017.”

The bank has revised its growth forecast, increasing its estimate of growth in domestic demand for 2017 to 4%. “The main driver of growth will be continuing gains in employment and incomes, though some moderation in employment growth from current rates is projected. Notwithstanding this gradual moderation, underlying domestic demand is projected to grow by 4% in 2017 and by 3.5% next year.”

On Brexit, it maintains its view that the economic impact of Brexit in both the long and short term is set to be negative, and posts concerns about potential trade barriers: “To date, the impact of Brexit has been mainly experienced through currency depreciation. However, those sectors with a high dependency on exports to the UK remain exposed to any future adverse UK economic developments and also the threat of new barriers to trade. In relation to global risk factors, any increase in protectionism is sure to post a challenge for Irish resident exporters, especially in the multinational sector.”

The bulletin says that sectors such as agri-food, clothing and footwear and tourism could be disproportionately affected. However, it expects employment to continue to grow over the two years ahead.

“The strong labour market performance is expected to continue. Employment growth of 2.6% this year and 1.9% in 2018 should see numbers employed exceeding 2.1 million for the first time since 2008. The downward trend in unemployment quickened in the first quarter of this year, with the seasonally adjusted rate declining to 6.6% in February. For the year as a whole, unemployment is forecast to average 6.4%, declining to 5.6% next year.”

Inflation has turned positive in the first months of this year, reflecting a pickup in energy prices, but underlying pressures remained subdued. Even so, because of currency effects working their way through the economy, the bank expects a “modest rebound” in inflation to 0.7% over the year.

The bulletin also reviews the uncertainty generated by headline measures such as GNP and GDP, so distorted by global asset transfers by multinationals and global accounting practices as to be useless as reliable measures of economic trends.

The CBI says that the Economic Statistics Review Group’s work on this problem since 2015 will lead to the introduction of two new measures, one to reliably express changes in domestic demand and the other to measure Gross National Income (GNI). An estimate of the latter will be published as part of the annual National Accounts later this year.