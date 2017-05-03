Central Bank Books €2.3bn Profit In 2016

03 May 2017 | 03.39 pm

The Central Bank has reported a financial profit of €2.3bn in 2016, up 3% year on year. After retained earnings, surplus income of €1.8bn will end up with the Exchequer.

The Central Bank’s annual report noted that profits continue to reflect the legacies of the financial crisis both domestically and in the euro area. It added that these factors will diminish over the medium term, while the Central Bank’s profit flows will normalise to “more modest levels”.

Realised gains on the bank’s investment portfolio amounted to almost €1.4bn in 2016, thanks to the sale of assets in its Special Portfolio, which were acquired as part of the liquidation of the IBRC.

During 2016, the bank also concluded nine administrative sanctions cases and imposed monetary penalties of more than €12m.

Launching the report, Governor Philip Lane (pictured) said that the Central Bank will undertake an annual assessment of mortgage measures, which will be reviewed in November 2017.

Regarding tracker mortgages, Lane noted that a public update on the Tracker Examination was issued on December 19, stating that lenders had identified around 8,200 accounts where there was a right to, or the option of, a tracker rate of interest and/or the correct rate of interest was not provided to customers in accordance with the lender’s contractual or regulatory requirements.

“The majority of these customers have had their rates rectified to date, with approximately 3,000 having now received redress and compensation from one lender,” he said.

Lane added: “While the domestic economic environment continues to improve, external risks remain significant. These include risks relating to the effects of Brexit but also the risks associated with any increase in global protectionism and/or elevated levels of risk aversion in international financial markets.

“A Brexit taskforce was established in the bank prior to the UK referendum and it continues to assess and analyse the implications, including the potential for a more diverse range of entity types and business models that would require the bank’s supervision.”