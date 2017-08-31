Cathay Pacific To Link Dublin And Hong Kong

31 Aug 2017 | 11.31 am

Cathay Pacific will introduce a new direct Dublin to Hong Kong service four times per week from June 2018, the airline has announced, becoming Dublin Airport’s first ever direct route to the Asia-Pacific region.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison said: “We are thrilled to welcome Cathay Pacific to Dublin Airport and to Ireland. Dublin Airport is competing for routes like this with other major European airports, so winning this new business is hugely positive news for Ireland, for foreign direct investment, for Irish exporters, and for inbound tourism.”

Cathay chief executive Rupert Hogg added: “Dublin is a fantastic destination and attracts business and leisure travellers from the world over. We listened to our customers’ demands for more options and greater flexibility and have responded by building direct air links with this great city.” Hogg added that winning the new route was a collaborative effort over several years that included a wide range of state bodies from Ireland and the Consulate in Hong Kong.

Trade between Ireland and China is worth more than €8bn per annum and almost 100 Irish firms have operations in China, employing a total of 100,000 people there. About 40,000 people per year travel between Dublin and Hong Kong, but this is expected to grow with the opening of the direct service. An estimated 4,000 Irish people live in Hong Kong, according to the Irish Embassy in China.

The Dublin flight will arrive in Hong Kong early in the morning local time, providing a wide range of connecting options with flights to mainland China, Japan, Korea, South-East Asia and Australia on the Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon networks.

Cathay Pacific will operate the Dublin-Hong Kong service with an Airbus A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration. Starting June 2, 2018, the route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In summer, the flight will depart Dublin at 11.55, arriving in Hong Kong at 07.05. The return flight will depart Hong Kong at 00.50, arriving in Dublin at 06.45. In winter, the flight will depart Dublin at 11.00, arriving in Hong Kong at 07.30. The return flight will depart Hong Kong at 00.15 and arrive in Dublin at 05.30.

The airline does not yet have an Irish website.