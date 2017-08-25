Cashback Incentive For PTSB Mortgages

25 Aug 2017 | 03.16 pm

PTSB has introduced a new incentive for mortgage customers which will refund 2% of each monthly payment by the customer up to December 2027 — ten years worth of incentive for anyone signing up in the next few months.

The new initiative adds to the bank’s existing once-off cashback payment of 2% of the value of the full mortgage, so taken together a customer with a €300,000 mortgage will receive €6,000 on drawdown and then €30 each month directly to their Explore account with the bank.

The bank believes the new deal will add momentum to the strong rise in its share of mortgage lending, which hit 10.8% in the first half of the year, having been as low as 2% following the financial crisis. The bank’s results for the first half of 2017 showed new mortgage lending increased 62% year-on-year.

Commercial director Mark Coan said: “Rewarding our customers is key to what we do. Our ground-breaking Explore account already gives great rewards every month to customers; this gives them a huge incentive to choose Permanent TSB for their mortgage.

“This is a great, distinctive, customer-friendly offer that customers can’t get anywhere else. For a €300,000 mortgage a customer can get €6,000 cashback upfront and a further €3,600 in monthly cash rewards over 10 years. Customers are already voting with their feet to choose Permanent TSB — we expect this will result in even more customers doing so.”

The offer is aimed solely at owner-occupiers, and investment mortgages or buy-to-let borrowers will not receive either benefit.

Karl Deeter of the Irish Mortgage Brokers Association cautioned that the offer does not amount to free money. He noted that Bank of Ireland also has a cashback scheme but its variable rate mortgage is 4.5%, the highest in the market.

Photo: Permanent TSB Group chirman Robert Elliott (left), chief executive Jeremy Masding (centre) and CFO Eamonn Crowley. (Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennells)