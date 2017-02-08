Carlow Brewing Buys Craigies Cider

08 Feb 2017 | 12.30 pm

Carlow Brewing Company has bought Craigies Cider, and will add the craft cider to its portfolio of brands, which includes O’Hara’s beers and Falling Apple cider.

The sale includes Craigies’ production equipment and will enable Carlow Brewing to bring all its cider production in-house to the Bagenalstown microbrewery this year.

Craigies co-founder Simon Tyrrell said: “Carlow Brewing are best positioned to take Craigies to the next level. In moving the business on to them, there’s more a sense of passing the baton than selling up. Seamus O’Hara had already developed another cider brand in Falling Apple, but we appreciated that he wanted to dive deeper into production and explore the different expressions of cider that exist.

“We felt that we had the know-how and the production equipment that would fit well with this ambition. The set up in Bagenalstown is so good and their sales network so well established that in terms of production, new product development and distribution it was the number one option for us. We believe the move to O’Hara’s will be a fantastic opportunity to explore all the different styles that were in the pipeline, but that we lacked the resources to be able to bring to market.”

Life Support

Trehom Ltd, the Craigies Cider operating company, was on financial life support from three directors, who were owed €173,000 by the company in March 2016, up from €157,000 a year earlier.

Trehom booked a net loss of €22,000 in 2015/16 and ended the year with a deficit in shareholders’ funds of €20,000. Total liabilities amounted to €240,000 in March 2016 and balance sheet cash was €14,000. Debtors amounted to €22,000 compared with €41,000 a year earlier.

Seamus O’Hara, managing director of Carlow Brewing, added: “We launched Falling Apple Cider in 2015 and the goal was to take the cider production in-house. The deal with Craigies has facilitated this objective. It will allow us to expand and innovate our Falling Apple range and also continue to produce the Craigies cider range to the high standard their many fans expect. We see the ciders as complementary.”

Photo: Simon Tyrrell (left) and Seamus O’Hara