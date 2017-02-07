CarePlus Pharmacies Introduce Digital Price Tags

07 Feb 2017 | 06.19 pm

CarePlus Pharmacy has become the first retail chain in Ireland — and the first pharmacy group in Ireland and UK — to introduce digital shelf labelling technology, which links on shelf pricing to their point-of-sale (POS) systems.

The pharmacy chain has partnered with MarketHub Technologies to introduce the system, which it says allows retailers to ensure price accuracy while making easier the collection and analysis of data, as well as acting on it, in order to improve sales and increase efficiency. It also provides consumers with clear, real-time pricing.

The Careplus chain has grown significantly, and it now operates 35 pharmacies nationwide and is due to open a further 30 this year, of which 12 locations have been confirmed. It’s a franchise model, that combines the independence of an individual community pharmacist with the system and structure associated with large chains.

Chief executive John Carroll said: “Pharmacy in Ireland has become a competitive arena and, as a group, our focus is to empower the pharmacists and their employees to become best in class within their locality.

“Implementing digital shelf labels across the CarePlus estate enables our stores to be as productive with their time as possible, allowing them direct their attention to customers and patient care rather than time being taken up with changing the pricing labels manually, which is very time consuming. We partnered with Market Hub as we felt not only their offering was a fit for our business model but their vision for the future of retail technology solutions fits well with our own position on where retail is headed.”

MarketHub CEO Roy Horgan added: “We’re delighted to have launched this partnership with such an exciting and dynamic brand as CarePlus. The combination of digital pricing and data analytics service helps retailers realise the full potential of their stores.”

Photo: John Carroll (left) and Roy Horgan