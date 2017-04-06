CareChoice Acquired By French Investor

06 Apr 2017 | 03.33 pm

Nursing home group CareChoice has agreed to sell its business to InfraVia, a French investment fund, in a deal which will involve investment by the new owner in expansion of the company in Ireland.

The group says that four sites in the Dublin area have been identified for development in the initial phase of the expansion strategy. CareChoice already operates six care centres in Dublin, Cork and Waterford, providing over 500 long-term residential care beds. In addition to the four Dublin sites, the InfraVia investment will enable CareChoice to expand some of its existing nursing homes, and to develop the CareChoice network through acquisitions.

CareChoice Ltd had turnover of €17.5 million in 2015 and booked an operating profit of €2.1 million. After interest payments of €680,000, pre-tax profit was €1.4 million. Funded by KBC Bank, the company’s year-end liabilities amounted to €28.8 million and net worth at end 2015 was €9.0 million.

Paul Kingston will continue as chief executive, and a new board will include two leading health sector experts, Jimmy Tolan and Fergus Clancy. Tolan has been chairman of CareChoice for two years and is also chairman of the Rehab Group. Clancy is a former chairman of the Mater Private Group and is a member of the Irish Medical Council and a director of suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

• Download the 2015 acounts for CareChoice Ltd

“This is a great development for CareChoice and the residents we are privileged to care for,” said Kingston. “We have built a strong reputation as a leading specialist nursing home care operator in Ireland. Having InfraVia as the new owner allows us to significantly expand the business and specifically to address an unmet need for additional high-quality new nursing home beds in the Dublin area.

“CareChoice is now positioned to play an increasingly important role in addressing that need. Our vision is to ensure that each of our residents enjoys a warm and caring home from home, where they are listened to, respected and supported in living a full life connected to family, friends and the wider community.”

Ageing Population

Nursing Homes Ireland said today that the Census 2016 Summary Results present further evidence and urgent impetus for the State to properly plan for our older population, particularly those dependent upon continuous healthcare support to live fulfilling lives.

The number of people traditionally classified as ‘old’ – aged 65+ – increased by 19.1% over the period 2011 to 2016. For the population aged over 85 for the same period, the male population increased by 24.8% to 23,062 while the female population increased by 11.4% to 44,493.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO stated: “Advances in living standards and supports mean the traditional classification of an ‘older person’ is being reclassified. We must formally plan for the healthcare supports of our ‘older old’ population. The considerable and continuous growth of this population cohort is presenting huge requirement for specialist care within the settings appropriate for their care needs, including at home, nursing homes, and within acute hospitals.

“An intensive focus must be initiated by the State. One in five persons aged 85+ require the continuous clinical, health and social care provided by nursing homes to enable them live secure and fulfilling lives. Planning must be undertaken to ensure nursing homes are appropriately staffed, equipped and resourced to meet these 24/7 high dependency care needs and the growing numbers requiring this specialist care. Let us not continue to turn a blind eye to the stark statistics presented before us.”