Can Dublin Cope With Brexit Influx?

26 Jul 2017 | 12.09 pm

The government wants to lure Brexit refugees from London but Dublin can barely cope with its current population, writes Robert O’Brien

Vultures are circling the Brexit carcass, as cities around Europe line up to accommodate refugee companies planning to move some of their operations outside the UK in order to access the EU’s single market. Dublin has thrown its hat in the ring against Paris, Dusseldorf, Luxembourg and others, and the scrap is already heating up.

Minister Eoghan Murphy was taken aback earlier this year when AIG decided to pick Luxembourg as its EU base. Murphy is concerned that the tiny city-state has offered the US insurer a sweeter regulatory deal than available in Ireland, muttering darkly about “creeping regulatory arbitrage”. The Department of Finance was so incensed that it lobbed in a complaint to the European Commission.

Reuters reported that the rivalry across Europe has become increasingly hostile, with some Frankfurt lobbyists saying privately the Irish accent makes local English incomprehensible. However, the gurrier patois to the rear of the glass towers in the IFSC may be the least of Dublin’s challenge in wooing insurers and hedge funds.

Infrastructure Deficit

The view from Paul McAuliffe, chairman of Dublin City Council’s enterprise committee, is that capacity and infrastructure deficits will act as a limiting factor on the city’s ability to gain from Brexit. “The city is creaking at the first sign of economic growth,” says McAuliffe.

“Anyone living in Dublin knows that there are major issues affecting the city. How can we attract major financial services companies to relocate from the UK to Dublin when we don’t have enough homes for their staff, and the properties that are available are seeing massive rent hikes?”

Though London financial firms are being touted as the most likely post-Brexit movers across the Irish Sea, Marie Hunt of CBRE says that the majority of office inquiries are coming from tech firms fearful that new UK immigration controls may restrict their ability to hire the staff they need.

It’s likely that the hypothetical London hedge fund or app developer escaping Brexit will want to find offices in Dublin 2 or 4, where they can expect fierce competition. BNP Paribas says that half of the total office space taken in 2016 was in these central Dublin districts, and the year-end vacancy rate in these areas was just 2.4%.

That should improve. Though only 31,000 square metres of new office accommodation was delivered in Dublin in 2016, an estimated 370,000 sq. m. of office space is currently under construction in the capital, of which 230,000 sq. m. is expected to be completed by end 2017. “There are about 28 office schemes under construction in the city today,” says Hunt. “There is probably at least that much again that have planning, which could quickly get on site should they get the funding in place.

“The number one issue occupiers are asking about today is housing. They see what the current cost of rental accommodation is, and the implications that has for salaries. So we really have to use the next few years very cleverly and get the housing situation fixed.”

Housing Shortage

Dublin Chamber of Commerce surveyed 300 employers in 2016 and found that the cost of housing is the primary concern for their staff. There aren’t enough houses being built for Ireland’s current population, so the London immigrants that Eoghan Murphy wants to entice to Dublin will find the situation tough going.

Through 2016, around 15,000 houses were built nationally, and TCD economist Ronan Lyons says that Ireland needs at least 40,000 new dwellings a year and probably closer to 50,000. Around 3,400 houses and apartments were built in Dublin in the first ten months of 2016, an increase of 45%. But that is still well short of the 10,000 new housing units required to satisfy annual demand in the capital.

Newly relocated Londoners may settle for the dreaded red-eye initially, but some day they might want to relocate their young children too. Annual fees for day pupils in Ireland’s 51 private schools come in at between €4,000 and €7,000. That’s a steal compared with what Londoners pay, but the problem is finding a place. As it stands, most of Dublin’s private schools are operating waiting lists.

Londoners might also have to consider converting to Catholicism to place their children in state primary schools, where the education is free and on a par with the few private providers. There are 456 Catholic primary schools in the greater Dublin area and they give priority to children who are baptised as Catholics.

Peripatetic bankers and diplomats traditionally favour enrolling their children in international baccalaureate courses, the globally recognised educational qualifications that don’t parrot any national agenda. Only two schools in Dublin currently offer Le Bac, though Murphy has a vague aspiration to establish another Bac school in Dublin city centre.

Saturation Point

Newly arrived Londoners tempted to look for accommodation outside Dublin city will eventually sample the delights of the M50 ring road. After a €1bn upgrade in 2010, the motorway already exceeds safe capacity. SatNav provider TomTom ranks Dublin as the fourth worst of 215 European cities for traffic congestion, a situation that looks set to deteriorate further as city planners prioritise trams and cycle lanes over commuters in their cars.

The DART rail service along Dublin’s coastline that serves some of the capital’s toniest housing suffers from rush hour over-crowding, and a new Luas tram line due to be operational in 2018 services areas of the city where nobody from London would want to live. According to Dublin Chamber CEO Mary Rose Burke, the city’s public transport infrastructure is at saturation point on a daily basis. “This is due to the significant lack of investment in our transport infrastructure over the past decade,” she says. “A significant increase in investment is now required before the city grinds to a halt.”

At the moment, the only way to travel from Dublin Airport into the city is by bus, car or taxi. There is a plan for a tram line from the airport to the city centre, though work on the five-year project has been earmarked to commence in 2021. Dublin Chamber wants the project brought forward. “The lack of a rail link between the city and Dublin Airport is proving a deterrent to companies moving jobs and business to Ireland,” says Burke.

Dublin’s traffic congestion is the fourth worst in Europe

Social Problems

These and other issues are glossed over in the Irish Financial Services 2020 Action Plan. The government document cheekily declares: “While other international jurisdictions have capacity and infrastructure constraints, Ireland is currently well-placed compared to those other jurisdictions.”

That’s not a sentiment shared by Danny McCoy, chief executive of Ibec, the big business lobby group. “A poor transport network, a jaded health infrastructure, an under supply of quality housing, and an education system at capacity will not only hold the country back economically, it will cause social problems for generations to come,” he stated recently. “To benefit from the economic opportunities that now exist, we need to massively ramp up infrastructure spending. But the government is not embracing this ambition.”

McCoy’s colleague Fergal O’Brien added: “As a country we are experiencing chronic under-investment in innovation, education and physical infrastructure. Ireland’s spending on public investment is currently the lowest in the EU and is only half of what is needed to support our rapidly growing population.”