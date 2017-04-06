Cambrist Shaking Up The FX Market

06 Apr 2017 | 10.01 am

A cambist is someone adept at understanding and dealing in bills of exchange, so that should provide a clue to what Cambrist does.

The Dublin-based venture is a B2B fintech startup that has developed a cloud-based FX processing engine that enables credit/debit/prepaid card issuers and others to optimise the FX rates and margins applied to their customers’ international payment transactions.

The company founders are Jacob Claflin, Blake Newman and Victor Mikhailov. Claflin (42) has more than 18 years of payments and processing experience, which included a stint as European VP for Rev Worldwide. Newman also worked for Rev Worldwide, as did Mikhailov.

The three met up in Rev Worldwide before setting out with Cambrist, which was officially launched in June 2016. The company won the Docklands Innovation Investment Award 2017 for ‘best investment proposal’ and is now busying itself building a customer base.

Jacob Claflin talked to BizPlus about the company and his plans for it.

Can you explain what Cambrist is in a nutshell?

Cambrist helps banks increase the profitability of their debit and credit card programmes by taking control of the foreign exchange (FX) applied to their customer’s international payments.

Cambrist’s solution is provided via our cloud-based FX processing engine, designed to seamlessly connect existing banking consumer payment products (debit cards, credit cards, mobile, p2p, etc.) to the wholesale FX marketplace.

Today, the FX rates applied to international payments, whether such payments are made using a credit card, debit card or a mobile wallet, are generally higher (by 1% or more) than rates available in wholesale FX markets.

Our platform connects directly to multiple wholesale FX market-makers, becoming a bridge that links incremental consumer payments to the wholesale FX market in real time.

Who is your target demographic?

Cambrist is currently working with retail banks (issuers of debit and credit cards) and prepaid card providers in Ireland in the UK. We plan to expand to Scandinavia and Central Europe next year.

What was your experience of raising early stage funding like?

We raised an angel round in Q4 of 2016. I have lived in Dublin since 2008 but I didn’t have a strong local business network to leverage when raising seed capital. Consequently, the early Cambrist angel investors are composed of payments industry veterans that I have worked with years before. The Cambrist angels come from the US, France, Poland and Czech Republic.

We then worked with Enterprise Ireland to become HPSU and gain some matching funds.

Early stage capital should always be difficult to raise. It’s the first real test of a founding team’s ability to sell its vision. That said, people really need to cultivate their own networks and become less reliant on organised seed or angel funding in Ireland; there simply isn’t enough of it.

Did you encounter any teething difficulties with Cambrist so far?

Cambrist’s platform went into beta with our first FX trading partner in late 2016. We hoped to have our first client live in pilot before the end of last year, but unforeseen circumstances prevented our live production launch.

It’s amazing what you don’t know (and can’t forecast) when building a new business. We’ve now overcome the hurdles that stalled our launch and are on track to have our first client live and processing with Cambrist in May.

How will you generate revenue?

Cambrist earns a small commission on the FX we process on behalf of our clients. We are processor, connecting retail bank payment card programmes to the wholesale FX market, so our model is to make money as our clients make money.

How expensive was the R&D phase for the software?

We’ve invested several hundred thousand euros in development thus far. That’s the easy part. The difficult part — and what young startups always fail to forecast properly — is the length of time it takes to launch with partners.

We secured our first pilot partner seven months later than we originally expected. Our first live production launch will be five months later. Thankfully, we budgeted a bit of excess in our models, so we remain properly funded to meet our current milestones.

Did you develop the software wholly in-house?

Cambrist’s software and processing platform are 100% wholly-owned, proprietary code, which is critical to our business model and our vision for future growth. We did not want to be dependent on an external third party for our product, service development and growth.

We outsourced the data centre and operate on the Microsoft Azure platform, with which we are very happy.

What have been the biggest startup challenges you faced?

Setting up a business is all about networking. Investors, clients, partners, staffing — if you don’t network effectively, you’re dead.

Given that Cambrist’s founders are all relatively new to Dublin, we needed to build our networks and the business simultaneously. Thankfully, Dublin also has a fantastic startup scene and a genuine willingness among business leaders to help young companies.

To kick-start ourselves, I participated in the DIT New Frontiers Programme (Phase I & II), which give me an instant community and access to a wide range of mentors and guidance.

Our team also participates in all sorts of local startup activities in order to meet people going through similar challenges. We spent quite a bit of time at the Bank of Ireland workbench in Grand Canal, sat in on many Startup Grind sessions and generally just got ourselves out there.

Will Brexit help or hinder your business?

Since our business model is to help banks increase the profitability of their existing card products, we believe Brexit will be good for our business. We expect that UK banks will be under more P&L pressure and our service will be a real boost to their bottom line.

We also see that Brexit has made foreign currency rates much more volatile, which is also helping to sell Cambrist’s services.

How many staff do you employ and is it hard to find suitably skilled employees?

At present, we have five full-time team members and three part-time staff. By year-end 2017, we expect to have up 10 to 12 full-time team members on board.

Our first non-founder, full time employee hire was a senior Java developer here in Dublin. At first we tried the low cost recruiting route of placing adverts on a range of local job sites but the results were very poor.

While we were inundated with CVs, the quality of most candidates was far below our requirements and those candidates that did meet our needs got snapped up very quickly by other companies.

In the end, we went with a very good, local tech recruiting firm. While the recruiting firm is taking a fair fee for their service which we hadn’t budgeted, the quality of their results is unquestionable. In the end, the right recruiter will save time and money in bringing in the best qualified and best suited candidates.

Was finding a location in Dublin difficult?

Yes, that was really tough. My team and I worked from home for all of 2016. Once we started hiring staff, we began looking for office space.

We wanted a co-working space, with both a large private office for a few desks and the opportunity for extra desk space to support our growth. At first, we looked in the city centre, but the cost and terms for the spaces we liked were just not acceptable.

We eventually found a good spot in Dun Laoghaire, at the Glasshouse, which met all of our needs.

What’s in the pipeline for your company this year?

Our immediate focus is the launch of our first two client projects in Ireland. While that is in full swing, we are also starting to actively sell into the UK banking market and we have the start of a good pipeline there.

Ultimately, 2017 for Cambrist is all about validation. Once we fully validate our services and business models with a few clients, we’ll be well positioned to raise a further funding round (targeted for the second half of the year) and begin more aggressive scaling efforts.

What’s advice would you could give to other entrepreneurs?

Expect it to take much longer to gain traction, particularly with your first clients if you are B2B. So make your financial plans accordingly.

Also, make fundraising a key part of your activities from day one. Too many founders wait to fundraise or simply expect to be funded via Enterprise Ireland.

While EI does a fantastic job, I believe its initiative are there to complement a startup’s investment strategy, not be the entire strategy. As such, I advise startups to get out there and gain traction with investors who know them personally and, if possible, know their market. It will help them in the longer term.

Photo: Jacob Claflin, co-founder and CEO, Cambrist (Pic: Jason Clarke)