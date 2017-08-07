Businesses Shrug Off Brexit Uncertainty

07 Aug 2017 | 09.18 am

The latest Business Monitor report from InterTradeIreland has revealed that one year on since the vote took place, only 3% of exporters have a Brexit plan in place while 77% of exporters report ongoing uncertainty is making it difficult to plan for the future.

However, the latest report reveals stability in the all-island economy with little indication of direct negative impacts from prevailing uncertainty. Over half the firms are reporting they are ‘stable’ and one-third reported growth.

The majority of firms across the island continue to work at high capacity, focusing on consolidating business. Four out of five respondents are working at either ‘close to’ or ‘full’ capacity.

The impact of the impending Brexit on day-to-day operations has been minimal to date, with over three quarters of businesses reporting a ‘neutral’ effect.

Half of cross border traders reported sales growth and 17% reported an increase in employee numbers in the last quarter, highlighting that economic opportunities remain despite ongoing challenges.

The Business Monitor suggests firms may now start to seek guidance on Brexit matters. More than a third of businesses with cross-border sales say they would welcome additional one-to-one support and almost a quarter of exporters want additional information on tariffs.

InterTradeIreland is advising businesses to start planning for Brexit to ensure they remain resilient in the face of future change. The organisation’s Brexit Advisory Service provides potential and current cross-border businesses with one-to-one advice on how they can prepare for Brexit.

Aidan Gough (pictured), Strategy and Policy Director at InterTradeIreland, said: “The stability we see in this quarter’s Business Monitor survey is quite remarkable given the level of uncertainty in the marketplace. It’s interesting to see that so far, there is little indication of direct negative impacts from uncertainty linked to Brexit. That being said, it’s essential Irish SMEs start to prepare and plan for the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.”

Gough added: “Through our Brexit Advisory Service potential and current cross- border businesses can receive one-to-one Brexit advice and we want to encourage as many firms as possible to take advantage of our insights and expertise. This includes 100% financial support up to €2,000 towards expert advice in relation specific issues such as movement of labour, goods, services and currency management.”

The quarterly Business Monitor, conducted through telephone interviews, is based on the views of 750 business managers across Northern Ireland and Ireland since 2008.