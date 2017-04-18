Business Sentiment Rises Despite Brexit

18 Apr 2017 | 11.53 am

Despite the much-publicised Brexit uncertainty, business sentiment rose over the year since spring 2016, while managers are marginally more positive about the coming quarter.

That’s as measured by the KBC Bank/Chartered Accountants Ireland business sentiment index, which climbed to 110.6 in spring 2017 from 104.6 in the previous quarter, the third successive increase in the index following an initial Brexit-related weakening last summer.

As uncertainty persists in regard to both global and domestic economic outlooks, producer confidence remains some way below the levels seen in late 2015 (131.1), but the spring survey shows Irish business sentiment is now on an improving trajectory, says the KBC/CAI report.

The survey revealed significant differences in companies’ understanding of the implications of Brexit, with only 21% of companies believe they have a strong sense of the consequences of Brexit for their activities. A further 53% say they have some sense of what Brexit might mean for their operations, but more than a quarter (27%) say they have little sense of what it will mean for them.

CAI chief executive Pat Costello said: “The survey suggests 2017 has started positively for Irish business with broadly based improvements in activity and employment. While the pace of growth has eased slightly and firms remain cautious about an uncertain environment, early 2017 has been notably less difficult than they had envisaged. The rise they are seeing in their own business volumes, allied to better than expected news on the broader Irish economy, is now translating into improving confidence.”

KBC chief economist Austin Hughes added: “Although Brexit concerns are felt widely, both the expected impact and the level of preparedness for Brexit vary widely between companies even in the same sector.

“Only 21% of firms say they have a strong sense of the likely impact of Brexit on their business, but it is concerning that 27% have little sense of the potential effects. While 40% of companies have already taken action, this includes those reacting to the impact of sterling weakness on their business.”

As the movement of the index tends to broadly reflect growth in GDP over time, the current trend suggests that ‘underlying’ growth in the Irish economy is now around 4% per annum. In regard to jobs, all sectors reported strong net job gains in the past three months, but with some variations — food companies dialled up employment while business service firms adopted a somewhat more cautious approach than in the previous survey.

The full report is available online. Some of its main conclusions are: