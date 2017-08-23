Business Sentiment Improves Over Summer

23 Aug 2017 | 10.02 am

Business sentiment showed a notable improvement during summer 2017 as the shock of the economic repercussions of Brexit and Donald Trump’s election eased.

The KBC Bank Ireland/Chartered Accountants Ireland business sentiment survey queried chartered accountants working in senior positions in Irish companies. It was undertaken in the first week of August and the results are based on 354 completed responses.

The survey’s business sentiment index rose to 118 in the summer quarter from 110.6 three months earlier. The report’s authors say that the pick-up was driven by stronger business activity levels of late and a further easing in concerns about the outlook for the Irish economy.

The latest increase marks the fourth consecutive quarterly gain for the index, which has recovered to levels seen before the UK Brexit vote or the increase in uncertainty about US policy intentions. However, sentiment remains softer than the recent series peak of 131.1 recorded in late 2015.

The trend in the sentiment survey tends to reflect the broad contours of Irish GDP data. In this respect, the data suggests that positive momentum is still building.

Cautious

However, the details of the summer survey, particularly in relation to job creation, suggest that companies are responding to still elevated levels of uncertainty by adopting a relatively cautious approach to expansion plans.

The survey recorded a rise in the share of companies reporting higher output volumes and a decline in the share of companies reporting weaker conditions. However, the drop in negative responses exerted the larger influence.

Only 8% of companies reported declining output of late, suggesting a further widening of the basis of the recovery across Irish businesses. The report also argues that any adverse impact from currency movements or uncertainty related to Brexit has been reasonably contained.

Other findings in the survey show that around 70% of Irish companies feel that their current operating levels are normal and not developing in a manner that would suggest an unsustainable pace of growth in their output.

The survey also included a question on Brexit to establish how business responses to this issue are evolving. Responses suggest that there continues to be some variation in companies’ assessments of the impact but the large majority of firms — some 77% of those surveyed — now feel they have at least some sense of what Brexit may mean for them.

Of those who claimed to have at least some sense of Brexit’s likely impact, 47% said that they are taking “appropriate action”.

Commenting on the findings, KBC economist Austin Hughes said that the improvement in business sentiment is really encouraging. “Earlier fears of a speedy and substantial hit to activity from Brexit have not materialised. Instead, activity has increased and is expected to grow further in the coming quarter,” he added. Hughes also maintained that the percentage of businesses that are taking action to counteract Brexit’s effects is encouraging.

Barry Dempsey (pictured), chief executive of Chartered Accountants Ireland, noted that while Irish business conditions have continued to strengthen of late, ongoing caution in the face of significant uncertainty has meant there has not been a corresponding step-up in new hiring. “That said, the number of firms reporting a reduced headcount fell to the lowest level in the 11 years of the survey. Again, this suggests that the recovery in the Irish economy is broadening further and being felt by an ever-increasing number of companies,” he continued.

Austin Hughes concluded: “The survey shows little signs of business strains that might suggest the presence of significant overheating risks in the Irish economy. While 12% of firms cite what might be termed ‘hot’ operating conditions, a slightly larger number report a cooling of late, with the vast majority of businesses suggesting their activity levels are normal at present.”

“Similarly, 86% of companies say their costs are stable or increasing modestly, although many note that wage costs have increased of late. These responses suggest the economy may face specific issues but these do not fit the picture of the traditional ‘overheating’ narrative at present.”

In a separate survey of 359 member firms, Dublin Chamber reports that that around 1 in 2 businesses in the capital believe that Brexit will affect them negatively while 1 in 4 see an upside. One third of respondents said the Brexit factor has already impacted their trade.