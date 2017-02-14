Business Sentiment Up But Caution Remains

14 Feb 2017 | 11.04 am

Irish business sentiment improved at the start of 2017 following a marked decline through 2016, according to the latest KBC Bank Ireland/Chartered Accountants Ireland Business Sentiment Survey.

The survey queried chartered accountants working in senior positions in a range of Irish companies in January 2017. It found that companies’ activity levels proved more resilient than had been feared and concerns about the broader Irish economy eased a little.

Irish based firms expect growth in their business volumes in the months ahead, but there are signs of a more cautious approach to hiring, likely due to accelerating wage costs and the uncertainty around the implications of Brexit and Trump’s presidency.

The survey suggests that modest pay increases are likely to be the norm for most firms in 2017. Four out of five companies surveyed say they will raise average pay rates, with about half of these envisaging increases of less than 2%, and a broadly similar number planning increases of between 2% and 5%. Fewer than one in 20 firms see average pay rising by more than 5%, while about one in six don’t see any increase in their average pay this year.

The survey’s business sentiment index rose to 104.8 in the winter quarter of 2016/17, a modest improvement from the 100.1 reading in the autumn survey and still well below the peak reading of 131.1 recorded a year ago.

Austin Hughes, economist with KBC Bank Ireland, carried out the analysis for the survey. He said: “In a more ‘normal’ recovery, expansion plans would now be ramped up, but the survey suggests increased uncertainty of late about the impact of Brexit and more recently the prospect of a major policy shift in the US. This reflects the importance of the US to many Irish based businesses.

“One in three firms envisage some impact from the Trump administration on their activities, with negative concerns outweighing positive expectations by a factor of about seven to one.”

Pat Costello, chief executive of Chartered Accountants Ireland, added: “Just under half of the companies surveyed indicated that Brexit has already had some impact on their business, with negative effects outweighing positive effects by about ten to one. Increased uncertainty and exchange rate movements were cited as the key sources of difficulty.”