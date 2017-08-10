Business Plan Wins Aurius €10,000

10 Aug 2017 | 11.09 am

Dublin startup Aurius has won €10,000 as part of the annual Ireland Funds Business Plan Competition for its user-friendly hearing aid.

Aurius says the technology employed in its hearing aid means that users no longer have to visit audiologists when common glitches occur. Its devices pair with an app on a phone or tablet so users to tune the device at home.

Founder Paul Allan (22), is a student at Trinity College Dublin, said the Business Plan Competition helped him to understand that while his firm might have a brilliant product, its marketing strategy would be key to its future success.

“The mentorship and networking opportunities provided by both The Ireland Funds and NDRC are second to none and I would encourage any early stage start-ups to consider applying for next year’s competition when the time comes,” he said.

The €10,000 prize money will support Allan and colleagues Ranul Padmaperuma (20) and Luc Bellintani (19) as they seek to bring the product to market.

Other competition winners were Helixworks Technologies, a Cork biotechnology firm represented by Nimesh Pinnamaneni which has developed a new DNA writing technology, and Victor the VisaBot, where the principals are Luke Sexton and Daniel Beere.

Photo: Paul Allan with Caitriona Fotrell of The Ireland Funds