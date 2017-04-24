Business Group Lambasts Dublin Traffic Plan

24 Apr 2017 | 09.25 am

A new business lobby group in Dublin is warning that proposed traffic changes will put the economic viability of the capital under jeopardy.

The group, called Dublin For All, was formed in response to the planned traffic management changes contained within Dublin City Council’s city centre transport plan. Members of the group include CHQ Dublin, Convention Centre Dublin, the Docklands Business Forum, Spencer Dock Management, The Gibson Hotel and The Temple Bar Company.

Under the changes proposed by the City Council, new traffic management measures will be introduced on the North and South Quays, which will eliminate certain turns.

Dublin For All wants Dublin City Council to suspend the planning changes until a full evaluation and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the entire Transport Plan for the city centre is conducted.

A statement released by Dublin For All expressed the belief that the planned changes “will have a negative impact on the economic viability of the city centre, thus severely restricting car access, which remains the only viable choice for a large number of visitors to the city”.

It continued: “The Quays represent a critical means of access to visitors from the west of the country and the planned changes will severely restrict access to many areas, including the IFSC, Point Village, 3 Arena, Bord Gais Energy Theatre and various hotels, making car journeys to the city centre even more difficult.”

Dublin For All is also objecting to the process being used by Dublin City Council to effect the introduction of the planned changes. “It is our considered view that the use of Section 37/38 of the Road Traffic Act is inappropriate for the proposed measures,” the group contended.

“It does not afford sufficient consultation with the affected stakeholders, nor does it take into account their input and concerns as to the likely impact of these changes.”

Dublin For All also argued that the lack of a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the planned changes is a “serious shortcoming”. It added: “Dublin City Council’s contention that such an EIA is unnecessary is not correct. It is not reasonable to take one element of the City Centre Transport Plan without also considering the associated effects of the introduction of related city centre traffic management plans.”

Dublin For All commissioned its own EIA screening report regarding the proposed changes, which concluded that a full EIA and EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) are required before the measures are introduced.