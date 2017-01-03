Bumper December For Manufacturing Sector

03 Jan 2017 | 10.53 am

Investec’s latest PMI report indicates that the Irish manufacturing sector showed further signs of recovery following the UK decision to leave the EU, with business conditions strengthening to the greatest extent in almost 18 months during December 2016. The improvement was supported by faster growth in output, new orders and employment, while outstanding business and purchasing activity also rose sharply.

The index increased to 55.7 in December from 53.7 in November, a marked improvement that was the strongest since July 2015. The rate of improvement has strengthened in each of the past three months.

Production rose sharply while new business rose at a faster pace too. Signs of improvement in the UK market helped to support a sharp rise in new export business, the fastest since January 2016.

Strong order growth squeezed capacity at manufacturers and backlogs of work rose at a pace that was only slightly slower than November’s record. Firms responded to higher workloads by raising employment again, and the rate of job creation quickened to a 19-month high.

Philip O’Sullivan of Investec commented: “The headline Manufacturing PMI has been consistently above the 50 ‘no change’ mark separating expansion from contraction for 43 months. While growth slowed precipitously following the UK’s Brexit vote, the accelerated pace of expansion seen since then shows that the sector has got back on track, presumably aided by the kicker from a strong US dollar and ongoing domestic strengthening.

“The sector exited 2016 with a very strong tailwind behind it, supporting our previous contention that the worst of the pressure seen in the aftermath of the UK’s Brexit vote has passed. New orders, which briefly dipped into negative territory in the immediate wake of the UK referendum, expanded at their fastest pace since last January.

“On the margin side, input costs once again rose sharply, with firms blaming higher raw material costs. Manufacturers were, however, able to pass on at least a portion of this by hiking output prices, as they have done for seven months now.”