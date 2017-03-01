Bulmers Tackles Orchard Thieves With Outcider

01 Mar 2017 | 11.57 am

C&C is taking on the challenge of Heineken’s Orchard Thieves with Outcider, a new cider brand that’s sweeter than C&C’s flagship Bulmers cider.

The Outcider branding is aimed squarely at recruiting younger drinkers. Marketing director Belinda Kelly commented: “This new cider is going to appeal to a whole new audience that likes a certain sweetness to their drink and is looking for something new. This attitude is reflected in Outcider’s artwork, which has been designed by Dublin graffiti artist, James Earley. It’s totally in your face and like nothing else out there. This individuality and sense of free spirt is what Outcider is all about.”

Kelly added: “Tasting great is no longer enough for street-smart consumers – they want a brand that’s bang on the money for them, a brand that gets them and knows where they’re at.”

Outsider packaging used a palette of blue, pink, yellow and red against a white backdrop. “It’s art on a can and that in itself is something quite awesome,” said Earley. “I also had to consider how that art would translate across bar fonts, POS, digital formats or at festivals, and that added another interesting layer to the design process. It’s daring, it’s now and for me, that’s what Outcider is all about.”

“Product innovation has always been essential to the evolution of our cider portfolio,” said Kelly. “It helps keep the market alive and continuously brings something new to consumers such as lower calorie or fruit flavoured ciders.”

The launch is being supported by a marketing campaign that includes radio, digital, out of home poster sites, social and digital media, public relations and below the line and experiential activations.

Photo: Belinda Kelly and James Earley. (Pic: Photocall Ireland)