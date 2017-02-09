BT Cyber Security Contest For SMEs

09 Feb 2017 | 09.06 am

A new contest from BT seeks to find innovative ideas from SMEs aimed at protecting the UK’s critical infrastructure and keeping public sector and business data secure. The competition is open to entries from Ireland has a prize pot of €34,000 in three categories.

Finalists in the BT Infinity Lab ‘Securing the Nation’ contest will face a Dragons Den-style judging panel which will select three winners. Each will receive €11,600 plus six months’ membership at TechHub’s London startup space.

BT Ireland MD Shay Walsh said: “Cyber-security is a really important issue for the public sector and businesses of all sizes and we recognise that some of the most innovative ideas often come from our diverse SME community. This initiative aims to provide a platform for these ideas, and an opportunity for SMEs to develop them into solutions that will tackle real world challenges, including the issue of modern slavery.”

Among the 2016 competition winners was Northern Ireland cycling and data technology company See.Sense. Co-founder Irene McAleese commented: “Winning the 2016 award was a game changer for our company. Not only was it a significant cash prize, the publicity was amazing and winning enhanced our credibility, which helped us to secure further funding to grow our team and bring products to market faster.”

Shortlisted finalists will visit the BT Tower in London on April 4 to pitch their ideas. Entrants can find more detail on the requirements for each category and submit their ideas on the contest website. The closing date for entries is March 3.