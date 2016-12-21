Will National Broadband Plan Ever Happen?

21 Dec 2016 | 09.16 am

The report of the Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce has recommended 40 actions aimed at accelerating the delivery of telecoms infrastructure, ahead of the government getting its act together on the so-called National Broadband Plan.

The award of tenders for the National Broadband Plan, which was due for completion in the autumn of 2016, has been postponed indefinitely. Three operators – Eir, Siro and Enet – are shortlisted for the tender, but consideration of the impact of the plan on local WiFi operators is one factor that has thrown a spanner in the works.

Communications minister Denis Naughten and regions minister Heather Humphreys released the taskforce report, which contains no indication of a revised NBP timeline and confines itself to suggesting measures to facilitate telcos in improving broadband services in the regions.

According to Naughten (pictured): “I am critically aware of the frustrations being felt across Ireland in terms of poor connectivity. It is exactly because of this that a top social, economic and political priority for me as communications minister is delivering the new National Broadband Plan in the shortest time possible.

“Telecoms companies are continuing to invest aggressively in the build out of high speed broadband and mobile phone networks. The actions which government has agreed will help accelerate this investment and ensure that it is spread more evenly across the country.”

Humphreys added: “The appointment of a broadband officer in every local authority will help to assist this process on the ground in every county.”

The actions include measures to streamline and prioritise planning procedures for telecoms infrastructure, a licensing regime to enable people to boost their home signals using repeaters, building new fibre ducting along the M7/M8 motorways, and measures to help consumers make informed choices in relation to their network provider and handsets.

From January 2017, all local authorities will apply waivers in respect of development contributions for telecoms infrastructure developments.

ComReg expects to allocate spectrum in the 3.6GHz band in 2017, releasing an additional 86% of spectrum capacity to allow fixed wireless and mobile operators to deliver services.

However, on the tender process for the National Broadband Plan, the taskforce report says only: “The procurement process for the state intervention is also well underway, and the three bidders in the process have indicated that they will propose a predominantly fibre-to-the-home network for rural Ireland, putting Ireland to the forefront of connectivity internationally.”