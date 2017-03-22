Brexit’s Impact On Solicitor Employment

22 Mar 2017 | 12.17 pm

What are the likely effects on Brexit on solicitor employment opportunities in Dublin and London? John Kinsella finds out from Barry Crushell of Aperture Partners

Brexit looms large on the minds of Ireland’s top lawyers, but it’s not all bad. Research by Smith & Williamson found that nearly one-third of the top 20 Irish legal firms think Britain’s departure from the EU will have a positive impact on the legal sector in the short term. What’s more, the preoccupation with Brexit among legal firms over the last year didn’t dampen recruitment plans – nearly all of the top 20 companies increased staff numbers in 2016.

In broad strokes, the picture of the Irish legal sector is one of positivity but the finer details also indicate concerns. Confidence is down among the major law firms, according to Smith & Williamson’s 2016/7 law firms survey. Only 55% of the firms it queried (and 54% of the top 20 firms) believe the business outlook for the legal sector in Ireland improved in the last 12 months. Some 52% of respondents and only 38% of the top 20 firms surveyed expect an improved outlook in 2017.

Despite the drop in confidence, nearly two-thirds of the 107 law firms surveyed by Smith & Williamson increased their revenues in the last year, while 57% booked increased profits. Both tallies are down on 2015’s findings.

Finding and retaining staff is again a problem for Ireland’s legal firms and the expected arrival of British companies fleeing Brexit to set up in Dublin is worrying legal executives here. Most Irish firms anticipate more UK firms to open offices in Dublin as a result of Brexit. They also anticipate a post-Brexit increase in mergers/acquisitions by UK law firms in Ireland. Little surprise, then, that staff recruitment and retention is regarded as a key issue for more than one-third of Irish legal firms over the coming 12 months – among the top 20, nearly 70% regard it as a key issue.

London Slowdown

Barry Crushell in Aperture Partners is well aware of how Brexit jitters are affecting the legal market. Crushell leads the Dublin and London legal and regulatory recruitment practice of Aperture Partners. The recruitment and consultancy firm was founded in 2015 to facilitate the large numbers of Irish professionals in banking, finance and law who were looking to relocate to the UK and the US. Says Crushell: “Initially, the appetite from London firms for Irish lawyers was extremely positive. Irish candidates, particularly those from the larger commercial practices, were highly sought after by the major law firms.”

Brexit has noticeably changed the atmosphere, Crushell explains. “Anecdotally, we were told that a number of transitions put on hold pending the Brexit result had been permanently shelved. We did notice a change in recruitment patterns from June 2016 onwards. Although Irish candidates were still in strong demand, UK and US firms tended to be a little more specific about what type of candidate they were looking for. Whereas in the past, a strong candidate looking to make a move may have been simply been added to a team, we noticed that London firms were getting more precise about the skill-sets they required, and where the gaps existed, for particular practices.”

Although London firms are still interested in securing Irish legal executives, Crushell says that Aperture Partners is having just as many conversations with Irish lawyers who have spent some time in the UK but are now considering a return home. “There is a demographic of Irish lawyers who left the Dublin market after the financial crisis who, for professional and personal reasons, are at a stage where they are giving serious consideration as to where their future lays. Brexit has certainly focused the minds of these people, but not necessarily forced their hand,” he adds.

Hedging Their Bets

Dublin is also increasingly being seen as more attractive than London for international professionals in law, banking and finance. Among UK legal firms, Crushell (pictured) has also seen evidence of the anticipated Brexit exodus to Dublin and other cities. “In the first six months of 2016, nearly 200 solicitors from the UK were admitted to practice in Ireland,” he notes. “This was more than three times the total at the same stage the previous year.

“More than 100 solicitors from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, one of the largest law firms in the world, have joined the Law Society of Ireland rolls in the past year, with over 80 joining from Eversheds Sutherland, which already has an office in Dublin. Behind the scenes, a number of UK firms have already been quietly expanding their Irish operations. DWF, Kennedys and BLM have discreetly been expanding their Dublin practices. In fact, DWF recently merged with Belfast firm, C&H Jefferson, thereby affording potential clients an all-island offering.”

Lawyers with investment funds and aviation experience are currently seeing strong demand from potential employers, says Crushell. Among the larger practices, lawyers with a commercial property background are also in demand as the property market strengthens. Around 40% of Irish law firms reported having vacancies in 2016, an increase from one in three law firms reporting vacancies in 2015. Most of the top 20 firms also report that they have vacancies.

Lifestyle Factors

The increasing vacancy trends suggest a gap in the ready availability of talent to fill these legal sector roles. Two factors continue to play an important role in filling law firm vacancies – the necessity of providing more than pay as a clinching factor and the battle by small firms to secure lawyers before the big firms swoop. “There will always be a battle between larger and smaller firms for quality legal talent and remuneration will feature as a major consideration for candidates in the market. However, remuneration isn’t the only consideration a candidate assesses when examining their options,” says Crushell.

“Today’s lawyers can afford to be more selective when looking for work, and so considerations such as work-life balance, parental support, flexible working arrangements, further training and career progression opportunities, are factors all law firms need to contemplate, not only when trying to attract new talent, but retain existing staff.”