Brexit Slow Burn A Mixed Blessing For SMEs

Around half (49%) of Irish SMEs have not yet experienced any Brexit-related effects on their businesses, according to a government-commissioned survey carried out in January 2017.

The survey of 1,045 SME business owners was conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes at the start of the year. A sub-sample of 500 exporting SMEs was targeted to allow for comparison of exporter versus non-exporter responses.

The research showed that 15% of SMEs had experienced minimal Brexit impact. However, when asked to look forward over the next 18 months, the percentage expecting no Brexit impact dropped to 26%, with 17% expecting a significant impact.

Asked about export trade during Q4 2016, 46% of the SMEs exporting to the UK recorded no year-on-year change, while 44% of those exporting beyond the UK also said that no notable year-on-year change had been experienced in the quarter.

Asked how they thought Q1 2017’s trading performance would pan out, 48% of all those surveyed expected no change compared with Q1 2016, while 35% expected improvement.

When queried about the impact of the Brexit vote, 68% of SMEs said that price competition from UK suppliers had stayed the same, while 26% claimed that it had increased.

Only 10% of SME owners surveyed said that invested in new areas of business since the Brexit vote, while 70% said that they took no specific action at all.

In terms of what they expect the impact of Brexit to involve, 17% of SMEs predict price fluctuations, while 7% anticipate consequences around staffing.

Other questions asked in the SME survey considered funding, while the results also focused in on the food sector to measure its Brexit vulnerabilities.

Commenting on the survey findings, jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor (pictured) said: “While the survey results are of a point in time, the findings have helped inform the deliberations of my department in considering what additional steps may need to be taken to support SMEs impacted by Brexit.

“Extensive engagement has also been undertaken with stakeholders including the Local Enterprise Offices, Enterprise Ireland, individual businesses and business representative bodies.”

Pat Breen, the Minister for Employment and Small Business, remarked: “The survey shows that the types of companies impacted most in the short term are small businesses (5-50 employees), those in the border region and those involved in food exports.

“Non-food exporting companies anticipate that they will be affected more significantly in the long term. The survey highlights the importance for SMEs to be Brexit ready.”