Brexit: Presenting Unique Opportunities for Irish SMEs?

DHL Express Ireland is the market leader in the international express industry. Thousands of our customers utilise our vast global network by exporting from Ireland daily. We are therefore in a unique position to provide valuable insight into how Irish SMEs have coped since the Brexit vote in June 2016.

“We are all aware of the decline in the value of sterling following the Brexit vote and the increased pressure on Ireland’s exports to the UK,” says Brian Murray (pictured), Commercial Manager, DHL Express.

“While there is some valuable high-level CSO export data, the trade statistics don’t always tell the full story, so we at DHL decided to carry out a detailed study regarding the impact of the Brexit vote on Irish SMEs exporting to the UK.”

Accelerated Growth

The study of 2,000 SMEs showed results that were far from the pessimistic outlook that was expected. Despite the decline in the value of sterling following the Brexit vote in June 2016, actual volume growth accelerated by 5% through to the end of the year.

Tracking the same group of customers, their trading volume to non-EU markets grew by an impressive 11% in the period after the Brexit vote to December 2016. The volume of goods being exported to the UK in 2017 continued to increase by 12% over the same period in 2016, as SMEs show resilience to the currency challenge.

Global Markets

It appears that businesses are looking to the longer term and the general consensus is that diversification into new markets is the best way to mitigate the risks around an over-reliance on the UK market.

As such, even more encouraging than the UK figures was the growth in exports to non-UK markets. The survey indicated that export volumes have increased by an impressive 17% to the EU, 32% to the US and 16% to Asia Pacific in 2017.

According to Brian Murray: “Whilst Brexit clearly represents a challenge to SME exporters to the UK, our analysis shows that Irish SMEs are not abandoning the UK and indeed continue to grow export volume into this key market, while at the same time diversifying into new global markets.

“This positive result is certainly the silver lining to the ‘Brexit cloud’, and in the longer run I believe we’ll have a stronger SME exporting sector as a result.”

Brexit Responses

When asked about planned key Brexit review activities, Irish SMEs identified

The importance of evaluating future UK market supply options, e.g. opening UK office/branch or UK-based distribution centres.

The potential to diversify into new export markets and reduce UK trade as a percentage of the business total.

The main new markets that SMEs are exploring are EU, US, Australia and Canada.

The importance of conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the full supply chain to understand opportunities and risks within the existing setup.

Planning for potential customs scenarios is a high priority.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply recently reported that almost half of EU businesses have started looking to replace British suppliers with competitors from inside the EU after concerns about higher tariffs after Brexit.

While undoubtedly challenging times lie ahead in terms of the Brexit impact for Irish businesses, it is essential that Irish SMEs recognise and embrace the need to diversify into new markets outside the UK to exploit these opportunities.

