The Brexit Impact On Irish Commercial Law Firms

24 Mar 2017 | 11.30 am

With Brexit looming, London commercial law firm Freshfields suddenly has 87 of its solicitors registered in Ireland. They haven’t started trading in Dublin but other UK firms have and more will follow. So how will Brexit impact on the big commercial law firms in Ireland? Here are the views of some Managing Partners.

• Declan Black (pictured), Managing Partner, Mason Hayes & Curran

The registration of UK lawyers in Ireland is largely about preserving lawyer client privilege when advising on EU law, not about law firm establishment. UK firms may of course establish here, which would be a good thing because it would mean that some of their clients had decided to be here too. While both Trump and Brexit may deliver opportunities for Ireland and MHC, overall both developments are so retrograde for the world that I can’t regard them as anything but negatives.

• Michael Jackson, Managing Partner, Matheson

The registration of solicitors in Ireland is not necessarily an indication of a firm’s intention to establish in Ireland. Lawyers looking to ensure rights of audience and privilege in certain EU related matters will register in an EU jurisdiction while the opportunity to do so is still available to them.

Nonetheless, while we understand that Freshfields have stated that they have no plans to establish an office in Ireland, other UK firms have announced an intention to do so. We have always welcomed competition and believe that more business is attracted to markets which are well serviced by professional service firms which can deal with large and complex matters. The strength of the professional services firms is one of the factors regularly cited by foreign companies as a factor for choosing Ireland as a location in which to domicile their business.

We also believe that UK law firms looking to establish in Ireland will face challenges in adapting to a different market, with strong established incumbents and rates which are already significantly lower than they are in the UK. Our experience has also been that clients value local market knowledge, expertise and experience and we believe that we will continue to grow our market share in what we anticipate will be a growing market.

• Alan Murphy, Managing Partner, Eversheds Sutherland

New firms locating in Dublin would be good for the legal sector here, as it has the potential to further develop Ireland’s status as an international hub for legal services.

• Mark Thorne, Managing Partner, Dillon Eustace

There will be the positive impact from Brexit for legal firms like ours focused on financial services. The level of new entrants is still unclear and will in no doubt be driven by the nature of Brexit and how negotiations proceed.

• Bryan Bourke, Managing Partner, William Fry

There has been quite a bit of talk in the market about new entrants from the UK, including magic and silver circle firms, based on the significant increase in the number of London firms getting Irish practice certs. To date it is purely conjecture, and I’m not aware of any confirmed plans for any of these firms to set up in Ireland.

When and if it were to happen, it certainly would change things. However, we see competition as healthy. Ireland is seen as being a very sophisticated market for its size, with clients well serviced and at a rate significantly below what the magic and silver circle firms charge. Brexit, the driver for these potential new entrants, will bring new business into the market and there will be enough work to accommodate all the current players and these potential new entrants.

In terms of Trump, everybody is watching the FDI space. I think there is a sense that we might see less new activity in the over the coming months, but that substantive manufacturing operations here will continue to thrive. I would say that there is a sense that capital markets activity might flourish again under Trump as he talks about deregulation. That, in the short to mid-term in any event, would probably be positive for transactional activity and advisory work.

• Julian Yarr, Managing Partner, A&L Goodbody

There is no doubt that a hard Brexit is going to pose many tricky commercial, legal and regulatory issues for corporates operating between Ireland and the UK. We have been actively advising our clients on preparations they should be making from our offices in Belfast, London and Dublin. Better clarity will follow once the shape of the exit arrangements evolve.

Institutions that are considering a move to Ireland because of Brexit need lawyers who can advise on Irish law, which is one area of opportunity for a firm the size and depth of A&L Goodbody. We see Brexit, and Trump to a degree, presenting good opportunities for a firm used to advising on international and domestic issues and comfortable with the large, complex issues that will arise.

• Barry Devereux, Managing Partner, McCann FitzGerald

It is too early to predict what will happen with any great certainty, but there are definite political, economic and diplomatic challenges presented by recent developments, together with certain opportunities. What is certain is that some sectors will come under strain, such as agriculture and food, and it is important that we protect our position in this regard as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

We are already seeing a marked increase in interest from international companies who are exploring their options in terms of relocating their European operations from London to Dublin and with that there are increased opportunities for the firm to act on a range of matters, spanning areas such as finance, tax, regulatory and real estate. In terms of the legal spillover, there is a lot of comment in the market about British firms opening Irish offices. In the long term, it would be unwise to think that there would be no impact, and that no UK firms will establish a physical presence in Ireland.

• David Hackett, Managing Partner, Eugene F Collins

I think inevitably we will see changes in the Dublin legal market as a result of Brexit. It is likely that we will see an increase in the physical presence of dual-registered solicitors operating out of Ireland.

• Richard Martin, Managing Partner, Ronan Daly Jermyn

I think it’s fair to say that Brexit will have a significant impact on the Irish legal market. The UK is currently used by many international organisations as a gateway to Europe. London, in particular, is heavily populated by US and international banks, asset managers and insurance companies.

If these institutions, which are major drivers of work for international law firms, start to reallocate resources from London to other European locations, law firms will have to consider shifting their focus also. Dublin will be a natural choice for many because of its language and proximity to London. The question is whether these firms will set up through a strategy of acquisition or by a greenfield start. Both Brexit and Trump bring with them a whole new set of uncertainties for Ireland in 2017/2018. Our main trading partner, the UK, is preparing to leave the EU and our largest source of inward investment, the US, is promising new policies in trade and tax that could seriously impact future levels of FDI into Ireland.

As to whether these institutions choose Ireland for their relocation, we must remain competitive and realise that we are not the only show in town. There have recently been a number of high profile relocations to Luxembourg where easier regulation is cited as the reason why it has been preferred over Ireland.

• Garry Ferguson, Managing Partner, Walkers

We expect increased competition but we also embrace it. We entered the market in 2010 as a startup so it would be ironic if we were to resist or be fearful of new competitors! Brexit will be largely good for Walkers as an FS firm, but we still would have preferred that it never happened. Outside of FS, Brexit makes me far more fearful for the potential long-term negative impact on Irish economy and society than the outcome of the US election last year.

• John White, Managing Partner, Beauchamps

There are already a number of large UK firms with practices in Ireland. Ultimately firms will follow clients so the noise about UK firms entering the Irish market is an indication that Ireland may benefit from Brexit. In general though, I think UK firms will continue to rely on the jurisdictional expertise and experience of the Irish law firms as Brexit develops. We believe that our people are creative, adaptable and responsive so we are confident that we can meet challenges and opportunities from Brexit, including new entrants to the market should that happen.

• Catherine Guy, Managing Partner, ByrneWallace

Trump and Brexit both contribute to a level of uncertainty but so far neither have had a direct adverse impact on our business. It’s fair to say that both present threats and opportunities and it is also fair to see that the full scale of either is not yet clear. We envisage a significant amount of change will come over the next couple of years, and I believe that it will be important for us to pre-empt these changes (for the firm and our clients) and to adapt quickly.

While there has been a lot of chatter about the potential impact on the legal sector in Ireland and the possibility of UK law firms establishing in Ireland in one fashion or another, nothing solid has yet emerged. I believe that Ireland Inc is well served by the law firms already established here, a marketplace which is already significantly competitive.