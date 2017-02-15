Brexit Dents Value Of Exports To UK

15 Feb 2017 | 04.34 pm

The post-Brexit decline in the value of the British pound chopped the value of Irish exports to Britain last year by around €500m, according to the latest trade figures.

The Central Statistics Office released figures showing that the value of exports to the UK in 2016 fell by €496m, down 4% on 2015 to €13.3 billion. Despite weaker sterling, imports from Britain also fell by 8% to €15.5 billion in the same period.

Total good exports from Ireland totalled €116.9 billion in 2016, the highest ever annual total, and up 4% over 2015. Imports decreased by 1% to €69.6 billion, resulting in a preliminary trade surplus of €47.3 billion.

The largest increase in exports was of electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances, which increased by 150% to €7,300m in 2016, followed by exports of organic chemicals, which increased by 10% to €23,660m.

Exports to the US rose by 12% to €30.2bn and exports to EU countries were static at €59.6bn.

Alan McQuaid of Merrion Capital commented: “Uncertainty over the implications of Britain’s decision to leave the EU suggest risks on the external trade front remain elevated for 2017 and beyond, especially for food exporters. The trade outlook for 2017 and beyond remains clouded in uncertainty, but we are still anticipating another solid performance this year. At this juncture, we are projecting a surplus of €45 billion.”