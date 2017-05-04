Brexit Boost For Project Managers

04 May 2017 | 02.44 pm

Brexit is the key theme at the annual national conference of the Project Management Institute, which takes place at the Aviva Stadium today with almost 400 business professionals attending.

With the theme ‘Challenge in Changing Times’, the conference focused on the need for Irish businesses to draw on the strategic competence of project management in order to deal with the implications of Brexit.

Delegates heard from experts in project management including Cathriona Hallahan, managing director Microsoft Ireland; Féilim Harvey, partner in PwC heading their portfolio and programme management practice; and Jackie Glynn, head of portfolio management at Three Ireland. The keynote speech was by sporting legend Jim McGuinness.

John Gallen, managing director of corporate law firm gallenalliance and event MC, said he expected that on account of Brexit the role of the project manager in Ireland is set to expand.

“With Brexit there is set to be a substantive move of operations to Ireland,” he said. “From data centres to financial services, many companies are preparing to move UK-based operations here. There needs to be national infrastructure in place to cope with this.”

Niall Murphy, president of the Ireland chapter of the PMI, Niall Murphy, said that managing Brexit will require strong leadership involving real collaboration, excellent communication and teamwork across all business functions. “Knowing how to recognise opportunities and overcome the challenges that await will be critical to a successful outcome,” he said. “This conference equips Ireland’s project managers with the insight and knowledge they need to pursue and develop those skills.”

The Irish chapter of the PMI has 1,200 members and project management accounts for an estimated 50,000 roles in the Irish workforce, across IT, public sector, construction, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

Photo: John Gallen (left), Jackie Glynn and Niall Murphy. (Pix: Naoise Culhane)