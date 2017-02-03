Brandtone Seeks Court Protection From Creditors

03 Feb 2017 | 09.27 am

The High Court has appointed an Interim Examiner at Brandtone, the Dublin enterprise that helps multinationals market to consumers in emerging markets. Press reports indicated that the marketing company has a cashflow crisis due to non-payment of a substantial debt by a customer.

CEO Donald Fitzmaurice and CFO Padraig McBride were selected as the country’s best entrepreneurs in the Emerging category of the 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

Brandtone Holdings Ltd ended 2015 with a net worth of €887,000. Its subsidiary Brandtone Ltd booked a loss of €8.9m in 2015, bringing accumulated losses to €33.1m. Brandtone Ltd had trade debtors of €2.2m in December 2015, while €2.5m was owed by fellow subsidiaries. The company in turn owed €8.9m to fellow subsidiaries and €27.2m to the parent company. Year-end balance sheet cash was €4m.

The average headcount at Brandtone Ltd through 2015 was 70 people, with average annual pay coming in at €76,000.

Before founding Brandtone in 2009, Fitzmaurice was a chemistry professor in UCD. Bandtone operates largely through text messaging. The company’s website instances a promotion for Omo in South Africa. Purchasers of the detergent who opted into the campaign with their mobile were rewarded with vouchers for school wear and free airtime. Bandtone sent them a monthly SMS reminding them to purchase more Omo to receive the next level of reward, with validation effected by unique numbers on the product packs.

The Examinership has occurred despite Brandtone’s very close relationship with Unilever. The consumer products giant is a shareholder and one of Brandtone’s largest customers. Brandtone Group sales to Unilever in 2015 amounted to €9.8m, up from €6.7m the year before.

According to a report in the Irish Times, shareholders have invested €41m in Brandtone. The operating company currently has net liabilities of €41m, including €7.4m owed to American loan note lender Ares Capital. Trade creditors are owed €7.6m, according to the court papers.

Photo: Donald Fitzmaurice (left) and Padraig McBride