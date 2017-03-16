Brand Overhaul For Bulmers Cider

16 Mar 2017 | 02.01 pm

Cider brand Bulmers has abandoned its tradition-based advertising stance and instead “is taking a seismic leap that will see everything about the brand transform, except the taste, which is sacrosanct”.

Gone is the tagline ‘Nothing added but time’. Instead, the company says that “2017 is the year of the revolution for Ireland’s number one cider. All references to ‘time’ and ‘time honoured traditions’ that worked so well for Bulmers in the past, but are less relevant to today’s fast-paced, ever-changing world have been discarded.”

The Bulmers branding has been refashioned with greater emphasis on a copper colour instead of mostly black. “The new Bulmers Original packaging has been inspired by the warm tones of the liquid colour of the cider, the russet skin of a ripe apple and even the beautifully-crafted industrial equipment used in the cider-making process,” says the company.

New TV commercials will start airing this weekend, made by London ad agency Lucky Generals, which has down a lot of work for Paddy Power..

According to Bulmers: “Using percentage statistics to make sharp observations about modern life, the new ads take a humorous look at people’s feelings towards things such as sport, music, relationships and indeed anything that is relevant to modern day society. How people feel about something may vary 10% one way or another; their chances of doing or liking something could be 50%. But regardless of life’s variables there’s one constant, one thing that is 100%, fully fledged and proudly Irish — Bulmers.”

Bulmers marketing director Belinda Kelly (pictured) commented: “The observations Bulmers is making through our new ads will resonate with people of all ages. They are a commentary on 21st century Ireland and the routine things we do, say or think about.

“We see a guy chatting up a girl at a party, giving it his all but the tagline reveals her real thoughts at that time: 52% I’ve left the straighteners on. We observe a girl looking at a guy as the tagline reveals what they are both thinking: 69% she fancies him, 82% he fancies himself. Whatever the observations, the closing line remains the same: 100% Irish cider.”

The brand respositioning will also be supported by outdoor and digital advertising, plus festival and music sponsorships.

Those were the days. What Bulmers advertising looked like in 2011 (below)