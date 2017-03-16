Bord Bia Bangs Paddy Drum For Irish Food

16 Mar 2017 | 09.10 am

Bord Bia is taking the opportunity of St Patrick’s Day to showcase Irish food and drink around the world, with a series of consumer and business development initiatives, from Stuttgart to Shanghai.

The agency has scheduled over 65 marketing activities aimed at consumers, retailers, trade and food service operators. Irish food and drink is enjoyed in 180 markets around the world and exports reached over €11 billion for the first time in 2016.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy said: “St Patrick’s Day provides the Irish food and drink industry and Bord Bia with a real opportunity to highlight our export credentials on a scale unmatched by the national day of any other country.

“We are capitalising on this opportunity to deliver key business development meetings, events and campaigns that allow us engage with new and existing customers. We will also be undertaking targeted retail promotions in some 400 stores from Japan to France over the period, aimed at introducing overseas consumers to the taste of Irish food.”

In the Netherlands, Bord Bia hosted 30 Irish beef customers and suppliers at a business dinner where Irish food and drink took pride of place. Among other activities, Michelin star chef Gerrit Greveling cooked Irish steak on a big green egg in the shadow of an iconic hotel in Zaandam which was ‘greened’ for the occasion.

Apart from the beef promotions, there are restaurant promotions in Sweden, whiskey tastings in Moscow, a cookery demonstration in Korea and a focus on Irish lamb at Danish retailer Coop.

And apart from his bowl of shamrock, during his visit to the US Taoiseach Enda Kenny will present a hamper of food and drink products to the White House, representing Ireland’s food exports to the US market.

In Japan, Bord Bia is bringing a taste of Irish seafood to local consumers via a sampling programme with retail group, Aeon, in over 100 stores. Bord Bia’s team in China is hosting a media event to inform journalists and launch Musgrave’s new online store aimed at the local market.

Paschal Donohoe (pictured), Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, is in Japan to fly the Irish flag. The minister is scheduled to attend ‘I Love Ireland Festival’, an outdoor event in central Tokyo on March 18/19, when 100,000 people are expected to attend.