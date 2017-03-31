Boost Your Security And Keep Cyber Criminals At Bay

31 Mar 2017 | 03.29 pm

Sponsored Content

Law firms are attractive targets for cyber criminals but no business is immune. Hackers won’t target a well-protected firm, so it’s time to consider significantly improving your digital security, writes Michael Brophy (pictured), CEO, Certification Europe

Nearly 40% of Ireland’s Top 20 law firms have been the target of a cyberattack. A recent Smith & Williamson survey of 107 law firms also revealed that over 50% of the security breaches reported were caused by malicious software (malware).

One-third of the attacks involved ransomware, where hackers usually take control of and block access to computer systems until a sum of money is paid. Malware and ransomware typically enter an infrastructure by exploiting user and computer weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

Clear Threat

The Smith & Williamson report makes clear that cybercrime is on the rise and is one of the biggest emerging threats facing the legal sector. It concludes that cybercrime is now ‘a clear and present threat to legal practices in Ireland’, and warns that the frequency of attacks will only rise.

It is refreshing to note that a number of the Top 20 legal firms have started to invest in information security and cybersecurity, with the first legal practice in the country successfully being certified in 2016 to the international standard for information security (ISO 27001).

However, the legal sector is no different from any other business sector, and while the initial focus will tend to be on technical fixes, the real challenge and risk in information and cybersecurity for most firms will almost certainly be untrained staff and the outsourcing of key services or activities to subcontractors.

Sensitive Data

Law firms present a particularly attractive target for cyber criminals. Every legal practice holds sensitive and potentially valuable data on a host of individuals and companies, and may have significant client account balances on hand.

The realistic prospect of losing client data or having sensitive and confidential information compromised is likely to keep any Managing Partner awake at night. This year has already seen law firms in the UK singled out as part of industrial espionage attacks, as hackers targeted them in an attempt to obtain merger and acquisition details to facilitate insider trading.

Softer Targets

The legal sector is a prime candidate to be targeted as part of an information security and cybersecurity attack. As financial institutions and technology companies up their game in terms of information security standards, hackers will switch their attention to perceived softer targets such as the legal sector, which is still catching up with information security and cybersecurity standards.

Not only could a successful attack on a legal firm provide valuable information on one of their clients that perhaps cannot be breached directly, but a successful hack may also open the door to a host of sensitive data on the firm’s other clients as well. It is a simple case of effort versus reward.

Why target a well-protected company when you stand a far better chance of getting valuable information by targeting their legal advisors, possibly coming away with a bonus of compromised data on hundreds of other companies at the same time?

What Can You Do?

It is for these reasons that we have seen many of the leading legal practices in the UK and Ireland turn to globally recognised standards such as ISO 27001 for information security and Cyber Essentials for cybersecurity, which both develop a robust information security framework to tackle cyberattacks and be compliant with European regulations.

For more information about protecting your data from cyberattacks and how GDPR will affect you, contact our advisors today at www.certificationeurope.com