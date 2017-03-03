Boost your career with Ireland’s top ranked MBA

03 Mar 2017 | 12.07 pm

The UCD Smurfit MBA has a strong international track record and 50 year history. Its core pillars incorporate action learning, global immersion and leadership development. Our excellent academic content is delivered by world-class faculty.

UCD Smurfit School has maintained its presence in the top 100 in the Financial Times’ global full-time MBA rankings for 18 consecutive years and is currently ranked 70th in the world. The Executive MBA is ranked 89th in the world by the FT.

In 2017, the FT global full-time MBA ranking placed the Smurfit MBA in the top 10 in Europe for value for money and 16th globally. It is also the only school in Ireland (and one of less than 74 schools worldwide) to hold the prestigious ‘triple crown’ of accreditation from AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA.

A Global Perspective

It is a member of the Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM), an alliance of leading global business schools that includes Yale, the University of California Berkeley, IIM Bangalore and London School of Economics. Students also get opportunities for international immersion through overseas trips on how business is done in international markets, an international consultancy week, and taking a course in other GNAM locations.

The Leadership Development Programme

The leadership development element of the Smurfit MBA empowers participants to focus on the practical skills necessary to communicate effectively, understand themselves, and lead others by focusing on 3 core areas: Individual – Team — Organisation

A dedicated MBA Careers Service assists students to identify career opportunities and support their career planning.

The UCD Smurfit School MBA is a transformational experience. Benefits include personal development, career advancement and exposure to the experiences and expertise of an international network of fellow graduates and alumni.

