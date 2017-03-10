BOI Opens Big Apple Startup Space

10 Mar 2017 | 10.57 am

Bank of Ireland has opened a startup incubation space in New York to support its entrepreneurial customers looking to scale a business and tackle the stateside market.

Startlab NYC is a collaborative space located located in Manhattan, on the 41st floor of 2 Grand Central, and is the first offering of its kind from an Irish bank outside of Ireland.

The BOI venture will offer seven scalable technology companies free access to incubation space in New York City for a 12-month period. Three companies have already been selected for startlab NYC — Deposify, Pulsate and Axonista — and an application process for the remaining four places will open in the coming weeks.

In addition to working and meeting space in New York, the selected teams will receive mentoring from Bank of Ireland’s innovation and corporate banking teams in Ireland and the US. The bank will also facilitate introductions to US-based venture capitalists, stage agencies and other intermediaries. All seven selected companies will also receive access to WebPort Global, a global trade network.

Dave Tighe, head of innovation, Bank of Ireland, said: “Having a free, professional, and highly sought after location to work from, in a city of real growth potential, is an invaluable support for entrepreneurs.

“Moving into the American market can be a daunting experience for an Irish startup. Our team in New York, along with our innovation team and technology sector specialists in Dublin, will give the seven companies who join startlab NYC all the support they need to scale their business, seek investment and – ultimately – grow and succeed stateside.”

To apply for startlab NYC (beginning in mid-April), BOI customers can fill in an online application form. The deadline for entries is March 31.

Photo: (L-R) Tom Hayes, Bank of Ireland; Claire Mc Hugh, Axonista; Jon Bayle, Deposify; and Dave Tighe, Bank of Ireland (Pic: Naoise Culhane)