BOI Launches Taste Of Dublin Competition

07 Mar 2017 | 11.14 am

Bank of Ireland has launched its ‘Producers Row at Taste of Dublin’ competition, which offers four food or beverage businesses the chance to win a stand at this year’s Taste of Dublin festival.

The popular event runs from June 15 to 18 in Iveagh Gardens and features a host of Ireland’s best-known brands. Some 34,000 attendees are expected to attend the festival over the four days.

To enter the BOI competition, businesses fill in a short application form, answering a question about the Taste of Dublin festival and outlining why their business should win a stand. The closing date for entry is Friday, March 31.

A panel of industry experts will shortlist entries to 10 businesses. The final stage of the competition will then come down to an online public vote. Finalist profiles/bios will be shared and promoted through the Bank’s online channels from April 7. The overall winners will be revealed on May 12.

Declan Galvin, head of SME at Bank of Ireland, said: “The breadth of entries last year highlighted the wonderful diversity of food and drink businesses operating around the country and we look forward to seeing what this year’s competition brings.”

Photo: Ian Murray (left), Bank of Ireland, with Avril Bannerton, Taste of Dublin and Declan Galvin, Bank of Ireland