Bobby Kerr Doubles Up On Newstalk

09 Mar 2017 | 12.27 pm

Ivan Yates going head-to-head with Marian Finucane

Newstalk 106-108 has announced a shake-up of its weekend schedule, with businessman Bobby Kerr (pictured) presenting a new magazine show on Sunday mornings in addition to his Down to Business programme on Saturdays.

Kerr’s 9-11am slot of Sunday mornings will be followed by a two-hour show presented by Ivan Yates.

Yates will be going head-to-head with Marian Finucane on RTE Radio 1 as Newstalk seeks to make a dent in the RTE veteran’s dominance of the weekend talk show schedules.

The new schedule will kick in from 1st April. Newstalk CEO Tim Collins commented: “We’re really excited about this new look for weekends at Newstalk. Ivan’s return is a key part of the new schedule and we also have an entertaining new magazine-style show from Bobby Kerr on Sunday mornings, which will be completely different to his well-known Down to Business programme.

“Dr. Ciara Kelly will be bringing her show, Alive and Kicking, to a new slot at 9am on Saturday morning while Talking Point with Sarah Carey will take over the 8am slot.”

 

