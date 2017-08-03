Board Shakeup At Homestay Technologies

03 Aug 2017 | 09.26 am

CEO Alan Clarke and founding investor Debbie Flynn have resigned from the board of directors of Homestay Technologies, an online rent a room service established in 2011. On his LinkedIn page, Clarke says he is “seeking his next play”.

Clarke (pictured) joined Homestay.com in 2013 from Paddy Power, where he worked in the games division. Homestay was established by Debbie Flynn and Tom Kennedy, who was a co-founder of the very successful Hostelworld.com. Unlike Airbnb, with Homestay room rentals are solely in a home where the host is present.

Homestay Technologies Ltd booked a loss of €2.2m in 2014, the latest year for which filed accounts are available, bringing losses since inception to €4.9m.

In 2015, shareholders invested €3.75m, raising the company’s capital base to just on €10m. In two 2015 funding rounds, Tom Kennedy invested €730,000 and the venture’s main VC investor, Delta Partners, ponied up the same amount, with Warren Capital investing €300,000.

The funding rounds also tapped Homestay’s private investors Cyril McGuire, Joe and Catherine O’Leary, Brendan and Pauline Smyth, Michael and Evelyn Cawley and chairman Patrick Holohan, who between them invested €1.2m. The taxpayer invested €400,000 in the venture in 2014 through Enterprise Ireland.