Blueface Books €320k Loss In 2015/16

03 Mar 2017 | 09.54 am

Blueface, an Irish cloud telephony company with Guinness heirs the Iveagh family among its backers, booked a loss of €322,000 in the year ending March 2016 as it embarked on international expansion.

Blueface was founded in 2004 by Alan Foy (pictured) and Feargal Brady as a B2C telco player. It has since pivoted to become a B2B services company, providing telecoms, payments management, CRM and additional cloud-based products to SMEs.

Shareholders include the Iveagh family and entrepreneur Dylan Collins, who have invested around €800,000 in the venture. Enterprise Ireland has also invested €330,000.

The business launched a new unified communications platform, Blueface UC, in 2015/16 and expanded into the US, Germany, France and Spain. The company was already operating in Ireland, the UK and Italy.

Blue Face Ltd’s debtor book expanded by 50% to €559,000 while period-end liabilities amounted to €1.4m. Net worth at year-end was €514,000

Blueface employed 31 people in 2015/16, earning an average of €40,000.