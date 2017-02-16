Best Young Entrepreneur Finalists Slected

16 Feb 2017 | 05.22 pm

Out of 1,842 young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 who entered this year’s Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition, 24 entries have been selected for the final at Google’s European HQ in Dublin on Sunday March 5.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny announced the finalists and said: “I am overwhelmed and inspired by the entrepreneurial talent that I have encountered here today. In this fast-moving world, there can be no standing still and we must always stay ahead of the curve in terms of business. It is vital that we nurture our young businesspeople, encourage them, and give them supports as they strive to make an impact and to succeed.”

The winners and runners-up in three categories, Best Business Idea, Best Start-up and Best Established Business, will be announced on 5 March and one of the three national category winners will be crowned ‘Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur’. The 24 finalists are:

Best Business Idea

Fiona Edwards Murphy of ApisProtect (age 25): An IoT system that alerts beekeepers about diseases and pests threatening bee colonies all over the world.

http://apisprotect.com

Alvan Hunt of Hexafly (age 25): Cutting-edge biotechnology, finding smart ways to feed the planet by converting by-products from insects.

hexafly.co

Damien Mason of Flexibod (age 35): A special chair which reduces muscle tension and increases mobility after just 20 minutes of sitting.

flexibod.com

Brian Henderson of Baon Diagnostics (age 26): Rapid tests to help GPs diagnose infectious diseases, reducing the use of antibiotics by accurately differentiating between viral and bacterial infections.

baondiagnostics.com

Gillian Doyle of Cerebron (age 34): Software that automates many of the paper-heavy and time-consuming processes that exist in the insolvency industry.

cerebreon.com

Desmond Dolan of MistCalls (age 27): An innovative mobile call manager that saves business people time and money by adding context to missed calls, and offering a number of organisational features.

mistcallsapp.com

Cathal O’Sullivan of GameX (age 24): An online tool that recommends the perfect game for gamers by analysing their previous playing history and stats across all devices.

gamex.io

enny Reynolds of Topper Technologies (age 33): An app providing SMEs with a simple payment processing system which will help overcome their biggest problem — getting paid.

topper.ie

Best Start-Up Business

Derek Counihan of Harpoon (age 33): A mobile app allowing regional, local and hyper-local media to compete against national players in the battle for global digital advertising spend.

harpoonconnect.com

Mark Moriarty of Awesound (age 27): A system that lets anyone publish their podcasts or audiobooks via existing apps through targeted advertising or by selling directly to listeners.

awesound.com

Roisin Hogan of Hiro by Roisin (age 35): Serving up delicious, low-carb and low-calorie Japanese and Asian inspired street food, unlike anything in the supermarket.

hirobyroisin.com

Samuel Dennigan of Strong Roots (age 31): Healthy, premium, and delicious alternatives that are revolutionising the frozen food sector.

strongroots.ie

Brian O’Rourke of CitySwifter (age 26): The first transport system to empower people to control how they move around cities by allowing them match journey requests online with other travelers.

cityswifter.com

Kyle McLoughlin of Posude (age 28): An online database for post-primary school principals to search for teachers to fill substitute classroom positions.

subteacher.ie

Shane Bonner of Newmarket Kitchen (age 34): A food incubator which provides shared commercial kitchen space and business supports for emerging Irish food businesses.

newmarketkitchen.com

James Sherlock of Smart Business Analytics (age 34): Software to analyse and transform data into business opportunities for companies.

smartba.ie

Best Established Business

Richard Barrett of Pundit Arena (age 23): A sports media platform to help sports fans become paid journalists through a revenue sharing model known as the Hit List.

punditarena.com

Adrian Fleming of Accuvio Sustainability Software (age 33): A cloud-based software that allows large organisations help in the fight against climate change by tracking their carbon footprint.

accuvio.com

Barry Goulding of BSG Design Ltd (age 33): Manufactures and installs exquisite handcrafted bespoke kitchens, joinery and furniture for both the domestic and commercial markets.

bsgdesign.ie

Ciara Clancy of Beats Medical (age 26): An app that helps people with Parkinson’s Disease take control of their illness by addressing mobility, speech and fine hand movement issues.

beatsmedical.com

Heinrich Anhold of StableLab (age 35): A hand-held blood test that helps vets detect infections in horses in minutes, even before physical symptoms are apparent.

stablelab.com

Nigel O’Reilly of Nigel O’Reilly Goldsmiths (age 34): Pushing the boundaries of design by creating unique, hand-crafted jewellery from gold and other raw materials.

nigeloreilly.com

Kate Gaynor of Advanced Coatings (age 33): A specialist paint company bringing high performance Scandinavian paints into the Irish market, for use by agricultural and industrial machinery manufacturers.

advancedcoatings.ie

Kelly Ging of Kelly Lou Cakes (age 28): A commercial bakery that creates custom-made cakes, cupcakes and other sweet treats for consumers and corporate clients, using the best quality ingredients with no preservatives.

kellylou.com