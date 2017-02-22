Bennett Construction Gets Nod On Student Digs

22 Feb 2017 | 12.10 pm

Bennett Construction has been chosen to build a 571-bedroom student accommodation project on Brunswick Street in Dublin 7 by developers Global Student Accommodation (GSA).

The two companies are already working together on a 491-bedroom student development at Kavanagh Court on Gardiner Street in Dublin 1.

The new project comprises 21,000 sq m of predominantly student accommodation incorporating 571 en-suite rooms, with construction due to be completed in mid-2018. The first students would move in during autumn 2018. About 650 jobs will be created during the building phase, with an estimated 75 jobs following completion.

Providing study and leisure space, the building will offer common areas including a gym, games rooms and cinema, and 3,700 sq m of retail space at ground level.

“We are delighted to be commencing work on the Brunswick Street site and look forward to welcoming the first students through the doors next year,” said Aaron Bailey, head of construction at GSA. “We are committed to supporting jobs for the local community and worked with the Grangegorman Development Agency to ensure full compliance with the local employment charter.”

Bennett MD Paul Bruton added: “It is a great endorsement for Bennett that GSA has partnered with us for the second occasion in Dublin, on the Brunswick St project. We look forward to delivering a high quality product which, hopefully, leads to further projects with GSA as they expand into the Irish market.”

GSA has plans to invest €250 million in student accommodation in Dublin. In addition to Brunswick Street and Kavanagh Court, GSA and its joint venture partner Harrison Street Real Estate Capital are developing a 400-bedroom purpose-build student accommodation on Mill Street, Dublin 8.

Photo: Paul Bruton (left) and Aaron Bailey. (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)