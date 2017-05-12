Bells And Whistles At ICAD Awards

12 May 2017 | 02.03 pm

More than a few hands will be throbbing from applause this morning, after 88 awards – or ‘bells’ — were given out in the annual Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD) competition, which held its finale in Dublin last night.

Some 550 entries were received across a range of display, innovation, film, design and craft categories. A total of 49 bronze bells, 28 silver bells and nine gold bells were handed out on the night. Among the gold bell winners were:

– Target McConnells ‘Witness History’ campaign for An Post

– Publicis ‘Gorilla’ trade advertisement for TABS, the advertising benevolent society

– Publicis ‘Go See the Folks’ campaign for Iarnrod Eireann

– Boys and Girls and Studio AKA for ‘The Girl and the Cloud’ animation for Three Ireland

– Irish International ‘Crashed Lives Gillian Treacy’ campaign for the RSA

– Detail Design Studio ‘Production Catalogue’ for the Irish Film Board

– Pony ‘End’ in the book and exhibition design categories, a collaborative project with Dublin photographer Eamonn Doyle.

ICAD also bestows a client award for the client deemed to have best supported and encouraged creative excellence, and a Greenhorn award for a talented newcomer to the industry.

The 2017 Greenhorn award was won by composer Denis Kilty, who also won a silver bell for his music score for Three Ireland’s ‘The Girl and the Cloud’. The 2017 Client Award was awarded to the Road Safety Authority.

The most awarded agency on the night was Boys and Girls advertising, who took home a total of 19 bells. Other winning advertising agencies and design studios include Atelier David Smith, Chemistry, Detail Design Studio, In the Company of Huskies, Irish International BBDO, Publicis, Pony, Target McConnells, Slater, and Workgroup.

Speaking about this year’s awards, Elaine McDevitt, MD of ICAD, said: “It’s always an honour to see how much sheer grit and determination is given to the execution of a great idea and it’s that determination and hard work that we’re celebrating.”

Photo: Rory Hamilton, president of ICAD, with Elaine McDevitt