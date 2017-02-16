Belfast Firm To Fit Out Central Bank HQ

16 Feb 2017 | 02.06 pm

Belfast firm the Alpha Group has been awarded the contract to fit out the new Central Bank of Ireland building in Dublin, which will house 1,500 employees.

The new Central Bank offices will be housed in the abandoned and now repurposed block that was originally intended as a new headquarters for Anglo-Irish Bank before it went bust. The fitout will be carried out by Alpha’s workplace design division, 1080°.

In addition, the group’s Scottish company, Alpha Scotland, has secured a contract for Scottish Power’s new global headquarters in the city and is providing office furniture for 2,000 employees.

Chief executive Paul Black said: “These are two of the largest contracts in our industry in the Irish and Scottish markets. Both are prestigious projects to have in our portfolio and, once complete, they will serve as strong examples of our work and expertise in terms of scope and design. The Central Bank of Ireland contract win puts 1080° on the bank’s procurement framework for the next five years.

“Our expansion into the Scottish market has been extremely successful, and to be appointed by Scottish Power to deliver this iconic project for the organisation is an outstanding vote of confidence in the business and the entire team.”

The Alpha Group has been trading in Northern Ireland for 45 years and now operates in England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

Photo: Paul Black (left) and Nick Lyons, Sales Director, Alpha Scotland